REPORT: TCU Basketball guard Damion Baugh signs with Los Angeles Lakers

Another Horned Frog will get an opportunity to earn a spot in the NBA, with Damion Baugh will reportedly sign with the Los Angeles Lakers on an Exhibit-10 deal. The Nashville, TN began his college career with the Memphis Tigers before transferring to TCU where he was an All-Big 12 honoree in both of his seasons in Fort Worth.

Sources say the Lakers will sign TCU guard Damion Baugh to an Exhibit 10 contract. A 6-foot-4 guard, he averaged 12.6 pts, 4.7 rebs and 5.8 ast last season. — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) June 24, 2023

Baugh put his name into the 2022 NBA Draft before returning to the Horned Frogs for his senior season where he was once again a key member of the starting lineup that led TCU to consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, advancing to the Round of 32 in each. While Mike Miles, who signed with the Dallas Mavericks, was often the scoring guard for the Frogs, Baugh was the playmaking distributor filling up the stat sheet: averaging 5.8 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 12.6 points per game in his Senior season while shooting 43% from the field and 33% from behind the arc.

Exhibit-10 deals in the NBA serve as a non-guaranteed one-year contracts that allow teams to retain the rights to a player with the option to upgrade to a two-way deal or other longer-term arrangement. Baugh may now have the opportunity to join the Lakers G-League team, the South Bay Lakers located in El Segundo, CA, and join the Summer League roster in July.

The Lakers selected Indiana’s Jalen Hood-Schifino and Pepperdine’s Maxwell Lewis in Thursday’s NBA Draft, and signed Florida’s Colin Castleton and Missouri’s D’Moi Hodge to two-way deals after the draft.