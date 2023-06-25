Football: 2025 four-star QB Ty Hawkins commits to TCU

The summer has gotten off to a scorching start in Fort Worth, as a week filled with big time 2024 commitments is capped off with a big-time addition for the future. The TCU Horned Frogs have burst onto the scene for the 2025 recruiting class in a huge way with the commitment of San Antonio four-star QB Ty Hawkins

Given that signing day for the 2025 recruiting class is quite a distance away, there is still quite a lot of football to play and rankings for the class have not reached a consensus. However one thing all the recruiting services agree for now: Hawkins is the top QB in the state of Texas. As stands today, Hawkins ranks as the No. 5 QB of the class per On3, the No. 14 QB per 247Sports, and the No. 3 Dual Threat QB per Rivals.

Hawkins had a standout Sophomore season for San Antonio’s Claudia Taylor Johnson Jaguars, passing for 2,166 yards (57% completions), 30 TDs, and 7 interceptions while adding 899 yards (8.6 yards per rush) and 6 TDs on the ground to earn District 28-6A MVP.

The 6-foot, 185-pound dual threat currently holds 12 offers, selecting the Horned Frogs over fellow Big 12 programs Houston, Baylor, Texas Tech, and Oklahoma State in addition to Ole Miss, Oregon and others. Hawkins has been competing this week in the Texas 7on7 State Tournament in College Station and continues to impress