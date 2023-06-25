Football: 2025 four-star WR Adrian Wilson commits to TCU

Another one! A day after picking up its first commitment of the 2025 recruiting class with four-star QB Ty Hawkins, TCU Football made another major addition with four-star Pflugerville wide receiver Adrian Wilson announcing his commitment to the Frogs on Sunday.

Committed‼️

“If you’re feeling froggy then leap.” pic.twitter.com/y7o0a6BD9P — Adrian Wilson (@adr1anwilson) June 26, 2023

Listed at 6’ 2” 165 lbs, Wilson is a unanimous four-star, ranking as the No. 7 WR and No. 36 overall player in the 2025 class per On3, while 247Sports ranks him as the No. 21 WR and 148th overall. With a rating of 0.9512 at 247Sports, Wilson would rank as the 9th best recruit all-time for the Horned Frogs.

As a Sophomore at Pflugerville Weiss, Wilson accumulated 30 receptions for 588 yards and 9 touchdowns. He selected TCU over 18 other offers including Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Louisville, and Utah. With the two commitments, the Horned Frogs currently rank 7th overall in the 2025 team rankings, tops in the Big 12.