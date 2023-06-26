TCU News: “I would do anything for this school.”

Pro Frogs

A Closer Look at Running Back Kendre Miller | Game Haus

Kendre Miller could be in for a big role right away in New Orleans

With the likely absence of five-time pro bowl running back Alvin Kamara, it is probable for Miller to see playing time in the offense along with new acquisition Jamaal Williams. Kamara and Williams with both be the age of 28 before the 2023 season begins. If Miller’s knee injury isn’t a detrimental setback and he can be that same player he was during his last season at TCU, he can potentially be the future of New Orleans backfield for years to come.

M15 Saarlouis 2023 Tennis Tournament | ITF Tennis

TCU Tennis Alum Sander Jong earns first career tournament title, winning the ITF Tournament in Germany, rising to #939 in ATP singles ranking

Mavericks guard, DFW native Mike Miles Jr. discusses signing with Dallas | Fox 4

What’s it like to be signed to your home town team?

Lakers: Damion Baugh signed | Silver Screen and Roll

The Horned Frog guard will get an opportunity with the LA Lakers, joining the squad for Summer League

Baugh was one of the few players to work out multiple times for the Lakers during the predraft process, at least of ones they announced. The other player to have multiple workouts was Alex Fudge, a forward from Florida, and he also was signed by the Lakers to their Summer League roster. In his final year of college basketball, Baugh averaged 12.6 points, 5.8 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game while shooting 43.1% from the field and 33% on 3-point attempts.

Football

Running back rankings in the Big 12 reflect experience gap | Austin American Statesman

With the departures of Kendre Miller & Emari Demercado, will the Horned Frogs running game fall off a cliff?

The top-scoring team in the Big 12 a year ago suffered massive roster losses, including its top three rushers. That makes the health of former Alabama player Trey Sanders particularly important, since junior Emani Bailey is the only returner with double-digit carries in 2022.

It’s no secret Aledo quarterback Hauss Hejny bleeds purple | Spectrum Local News

Class of 2024 QB Hauss Hejny is all-in with the Horned Frogs

Both the Hejnys were athletes for the Horned Frogs. Hauss’ mother, JimAnne, was a track star and basketball player while Jesse played defensive end for head coach Gary Patterson. Hauss had the opportunity to commit elsewhere, but he knew deep down he bleeds purple. “It’s just cool to look back on 17 years ago, I was wearing TCU threads. And now, 17 years later, I’m still going to be wearing the TCU threads,” said Hauss. “I would do anything for this school. When I go out there and strap the pads on, I’m going to lay it out on the line. Like I was watching Max Duggan [this past season] and I would do the same thing.”

No. 5 2025 QB Ty Hawkins commits to TCU | On3

The first commit of TCU's 2025 class is big-time

Hawkins on why he chose TCU:

"Coach Dykes just led them all the way to the Natty so I know that I could go when I get there. I just really like TCU and could see myself there.”

Four-Star WR Adrian Wilson commits to TCU | On3

The 2025 class is already shaping up to be something special

Wilson on why he chose TCU:

"The coaching staff was very welcoming, as well as the players and other people on the staff,” Wilson said. “I talked to Ty Hawkins about an hour or two prior to his commitment and that kinda sealed the deal.”

Bailey Brothers Having Fun as TCU Teammates | TCU Athletics

TCU Football RB Emani Bailey and his brother, incoming Freshman WR Jordyn, are living the dream of playing college football together. Just the next step on a path to the NFL

Emani played his first two years of collegiate ball at Louisiana before entering the transfer portal. That conveniently happened to be the same time Jordyn was making his commitment decision. "They were really at the top and then when my brother entered the portal, they threw him an offer and he decided he wanted to commit to TCU. He kind of made it easier for me," Jordyn says. "After that, it was just like a done deal for me." It was a perfect deal for Casaundra, who used to drive from Jordyn's Friday night games six hours to Louisiana to see Emani play. She will only have to make a 40-minute drive from Denton to Amon G. Carter Stadium. "I now just go to one place," Casaundra says. "I don't have to worry about Friday nights or Saturday night. I go to one place and — oh my gosh, that right there is so exciting. That is so exciting."

Big 12

Big 12 Leads All Conferences in NIL Compensation | Heartland College Sports

All NIL reporting is dubious, but another indication that the passion of fanbases and dedication to the programs remains extremely high in the Big 12

With an ever-changing climate surrounding recruiting in college sports through the use of NIL, the Big 12 Conference is staying ahead of the pack. In a recent chart from the Sports Business Journal, the Big 12 Conference officially checks in as the top conference for NIL compensation leading all other conferences through May of 2023.

Baseball

Sophomore infielder Owen Blackledge announced his intention to transfer from the Horned Frogs; he had two hits in 16 at bats during his two seasons at TCU.