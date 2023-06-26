 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Baseball: Pepperdine transfer Jack Basseer commits to TCU

The Horned Frogs secure their second portal addition of the offseason.

By Russell Hodges
TCU baseball added another talented athlete in the transfer portal on Monday afternoon, with Pepperdine freshman third baseman Jack Basseer announcing his commitment to the Horned Frogs on social media. Basseer recorded a .345/.418/.512 slash line during his first collegiate season, appearing in 46 games with 44 starts. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound infielder totaled 58 hits including 13 doubles and five home runs while finishing with 34 RBIs.

Basseer becomes the second transfer to commit to the Horned Frogs for the 2024 season, joining West Virginia left-handed pitcher Ben Hampton. A native of Pleasanton, California and a Foothill High School alum, Basseer was named to the West Coast Conference All-Freshman Team and earned Second-Team All-West Coast Conference honors in 2023. Basseer played on the infield and served as a designated hitter for the Pepperdine baseball team, leading the Waves in both hits and batting average. The freshman committed only three errors on the season and finished with a .979 fielding percentage on defense.

