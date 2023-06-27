Baseball: Wichita State transfer Payton Tolle commits to TCU

D1Baseball insider Kendall Rogers dropped a significant transfer update on Tuesday afternoon, reporting that TCU has received a commitment from Wichita State two-way standout Payton Tolle. The sophomore left-hander was named a Second-Team NCBWA and ABCA/Rawlings All-American during the 2023 season, where he posted a 4.62 ERA with 97 strikeouts and 19 walks over 85 and two-thirds innings while recording a .311/.361/.538 slash line on offense. Tolle blasted 13 home runs and nine doubles and finished with 50 RBIs.

Tolle is the third notable addition to the 2024 roster that head coach Kirk Saarloos and the Horned Frogs have made for the upcoming season. TCU has already secured commitments from Pepperdine transfer Jack Basseer and West Virginia transfer Ben Hampton, another left-handed pitcher who was a First-Team All-Big 12 honoree. Tolle earned First-Team All-American Athletic Conference recognition during the 2023 campaign, where the 6-foot-6, 250-pounder compiled a 9-3 record on the mound and 66 hits at the dish. Tolle pitched in 28 games and recorded 26 starts during his two-year collegiate stint with Wichita State.