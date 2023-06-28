TCU News: “Every time I get down there it’s good vibes.”

Football

“The transition for Sonny Dykes from having zero expectations and no one shining a spotlight (before last year) to now being one of the teams that’s in the brightest of spotlights is going to be interesting to see how he handles that,” said Melissa Triebwasser, TCU beat writer for Dave Campbell’s Texas Football

TCU is coming off a 13-2 season in which it finished as the national runner after going 12-0 through the regular season. The Horned Frogs come in at No. 16 in this poll despite plenty of question marks but have the talent on the roster to be a contender in the Big 12 once again

Six years is a long time to witness the ups and downs of a program. I’m one of the only guys to have been on the team during the Cheez-It Bowl in 2018 and the Fiesta Bowl in 2022. The rough times that we support each other through make the celebrations and victories all the more surreal. I have grown into my helmet over the years as my perspective has widened and my outlook on life has matured. Those TCU letters and number 53 on my uniform are a part of me now, and will continue to be for the rest of my life. I’m walking into my last season prouder than ever to be a Horned Frog.

A lot of people work hard to prove their doubters wrong. I just want to prove the people who believed in me right. Family is everything to me. I pick my family over anything, any day of the week, and I’d take dinner with my grandma over a million dollars. My mom and my grandma are the two people who motivate me in everything I do. I want to pay them back for raising me and getting me to this point in life. I’m a first-generation college student, and a lot of my family members didn’t even finish high school. I know I’m making them proud just by being here, but I want to go above and beyond in representing our last name at a place like TCU. In our game at the University of Houston this season, it will be the first time most of my family gets to see me play college football in-person, and not just on television. That’ll be pretty cool.

The vibes surrounding TCU’s program have never been higher. “Let me start with Sonny Dykes,” Palmer said. “I feel like I can talk to that man whenever I need to. Whenever I need something, I can call him. I’ll check in on him and he’ll check in on me. We just have a great relationship and every time I get down there it’s good vibes.”

Pro Frogs

Cameron Norrie shocked a lot of people last year by reaching the Wimbledon 2023 semifinals. Although he wound up losing to the eventual champion, Novak Djokovic, in four sets, he clearly showed that he has what it takes to thrive under the London spotlight.

So is Prince William his lucky charm? ‘He’s never seen me lose,’ he laughs. ‘It’s a 100 per cent record!’ For all his chilled demeanour, Norrie is said to push himself to insane levels during fitness training. ‘World No 1 is my goal,’ he says, ‘and Wimbledon champion, it has to be.’ With tequila and tiramisu to follow, no doubt.

Why Desmond Bane could be the highest paid player on the Grizzlies

