Football: Class of 2024 kicker Kyle Lemmermann commits to TCU

TCU football continued to stack chips for the 2024 recruiting class on Wednesday, securing the commitment of Southlake Carroll kicker Kyle Lemmermann, who currently ranks as the No. 1 kicker in the country according to Chris Sailer Kicking and Kornblue. Lemmermann, who holds a 6-star CSK rating, chose the Horned Frogs over Arkansas and Texas Tech.

I am so happy to announce my commitment to study and play @TCUfootball. I never thought I would have the chance to play college football at the highest level, attend an great business school, and be close to family at the same time. @TCU has truly become my dream school through… pic.twitter.com/PccekZtiRN — Kyle Lemmermann (@kylelemmermann1) June 28, 2023

The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder visited TCU on June 11 before visiting Texas Tech on June 16 and Arkansas on June 20. The Horned Frogs, who currently roster four kickers including fifth-year senior starter Griffin Kell as well as Luke Laminack, Easton Black and Nate McCashland, secured a commitment from Class of 2023 kicker Caleb Sempebwa earlier this year.