Football: Class of 2024 kicker Kyle Lemmermann commits to TCU

The Horned Frog score one of the best high school kickers in the nation.

By Russell Hodges
Kyle Lemmermann | @kylelemmermann1

TCU football continued to stack chips for the 2024 recruiting class on Wednesday, securing the commitment of Southlake Carroll kicker Kyle Lemmermann, who currently ranks as the No. 1 kicker in the country according to Chris Sailer Kicking and Kornblue. Lemmermann, who holds a 6-star CSK rating, chose the Horned Frogs over Arkansas and Texas Tech.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder visited TCU on June 11 before visiting Texas Tech on June 16 and Arkansas on June 20. The Horned Frogs, who currently roster four kickers including fifth-year senior starter Griffin Kell as well as Luke Laminack, Easton Black and Nate McCashland, secured a commitment from Class of 2023 kicker Caleb Sempebwa earlier this year.

