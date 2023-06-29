2022-23 Frogs O’ Wards

With the 2022-23 TCU athletic season now over, we’d like to recognize our Horned Frog athletes and reflect on some of the best moments from this past year. To do those things, we need our fans!

We have opened voting on Twitter to help us select which athletes, coaches, and moments stood out the most this year. Twitter polls only allow four options per poll, so there are certainly worthy candidates that have been left out, but let us know in the comment section what we got wrong and to write in votes for alternatives. We’ll review the results and discuss our thoughts during this week’s podcast. Get your votes in!

TCU Freshman of the Year

Julie Johannessen, Rifle: The First Team All-American in Air Rifle, Smalbore, and Aggregate shot two perfect score 600s in air rifle, while leading the nation and setting NCAA records in smallbore

Sebastian Gorzny, Men’s Tennis: The Big 12 Freshman of the Year helped bring the Frogs an ITA Indoor National Championship and a trip to the NCAA semifinals with a 16-2 singles record and 16-4 doubles record. Secured the match-winning points in the Indoor Finals and the NCAA Quarterfinals

Anthony Silva, Baseball: The highly touted prospect exceeded lofty expectations in his first Frogball season, earning All-Big 12 Second Team honors as a wizard in the field while hitting .330 with 7 HR and 50 RBI as TCU reached the College World Series semifinals.

Damonic Williams, Football: The Freshman All-American started all 15 games of the Horned Frogs’ run to the National Championship game, finishing the season with 27 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble

TCU Newcomer of the Year

Josh Newton, Football: The UL-Monroe transfer became an immediate locker room leader, earning First Team All-Big 12 honors after a stellar season locking down the other side of the field from Thorpe Award winner Tre’Vius Hodges Tomlinson and grabbing three interceptions, including one returned for a TD.

Callie Williams, Indoor Volleyball: The First Team All-Big 12 Setter followed her father (TCU Volleyball Head Coach Jason Williams) from Baylor to TCU where she led the Frogs to the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament.

Cole Fontenelle, Baseball: The Washington transfer, by way of McLennan Community College, and quickly stepped into First Base role, starting 63 games and hitting .352 with 14 HR, 58 RBI and 20 stolen bases with only 4 errors on the season for a fielding % of .991.

Johnny Hodges, Football: Voted the Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year, the Navy transfer led the TCU defense with tackles with 87.

Most Improved Frog

JaKobe Coles, Basketball: The forward took on a much larger role this season, doubling his minutes played and improving in every statistical category, shooting 32% from 3-point range to average 8.6 points, 4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game.

Dylan Horton, Football: The defensive back-turned-edge rusher flourished under the Joe Gillespie 3-3-5 scheme, developing into a pass rush menace who showed up big in the biggest moments, including 4 sacks and a forced fumble in the Fiesta Bowl win

Zoe Hall, Indoor Volleyball: The Middle Blocker/Outside Hitter took a big leap in her Sophomore season, improving in every statistical category including a career-high nine blocks in the Frogs’ NCAA Tournament win over Washington

Griffin Kell, Football: Improving his FG% from 77.8% in 2021 to 89.5% in 2022 while securing some of the biggest kicks in TCU Football history

Most Valuable Frog

Max Duggan, Football: What more to say about this man? Winner of the Davey O’Brien Award, Earl Campbell Award, and Johnny Unitas Award; the Heisman Trophy runner up; the Second Team All-American and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. He comes off the bench in the season opener and leads TCU Football to a Fiesta Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal victory

Mike Miles Jr, Basketball: Despite missing several games with injury, Miles still earned All-Big 12 Second Team while leading the Frogs in scoring, averaging 17.9 points with 2.7 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game as TCU reached the NCAA Tournament in the second consecutive season, again advancing to the Second Round.

Brayden Taylor, Baseball: The First Team All-Big 12, Third Team All-American, and Big 12 Tournament MVP third baseman had another standout season, breaking TCU’s career home run record and leading the team with 70 RBI to bring TCU Baseball back to Omaha and the CWS semifinal.

Messiah Bright, Soccer: TCU’s all-time leading scorer was at it again in 2022, netting 11 goals and distributing 4 assists for a Second Team All-American season season that saw the Frogs again reach the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

TCU Coach of the Year

Sonny Dykes, Football: Winner of ten National Coach of the Years awards in his first season as Head Coach in Fort Worth, Dykes brought in the right staff and players to deliver one of the most memorable season in TCU Athletics history.

Hector Gutierrez, Beach Volleyball: The AVCA National Coach of the Year and CCSA Conference Coach of the Year produced the best season in program history: a 1-loss regular season, a conference championship, and a Final Four appearance.

David Roditi, Men’s Tennis: The Big 12 Coach of the year led the Horned Frogs to a 2nd consecutive Indoor National Championship, a Big 12 Tournament Championship, and a Final Four appearance

Kirk Saarloos, Baseball: In his second season as Head Coach, he led the Frogs to a Big 12 Tournament Championship and a Final Four appearance. Under Saarloos the Frogs went on a magical run fueled by IHOP and purple practice jerseys, dropping just four games after April 30.

TCU Moment of the Year

TCU International Athlete(s) of the Year

TCU Non-Rev Program of the Year

Rifle: Patriot Rifle Conference Champions, set multiple NCAA records, NCAA National Runner-Up

Men’s Tennis: 26-3 overall record, Big 12 Tournament Champions, NCAA Tournament Semifinals

Equestrian: 13-4 overall record, NCEA Tournament Semifinals

Beach Volleyball: 37-3 overall record, CCSA Tournament Champions, NCAA Tournament Semifinals

TCU Assistant Coach of the Year