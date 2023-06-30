TCU News: “I’m so happy to be a Horned Frog.”

Pro Frogs

TCU Great Desmond Bane an NBA Shooting Star | TCU Magazine

Desmond Bane continues to be an incredible ambassador for TCU, both on and off the court

“It’s not really normal to continue to improve your play in the NBA each year,” Dixon said. “But Desmond has.” Bane said he intends to help lead the Grizzlies to an NBA championship during his career. He knows what a win would mean for his family, friends and the ardent Memphis fans. “A lot of us on this team have been underestimated and overlooked throughout our careers,” he said. “That chip on your shoulder pushes you to keep grinding.”

Women’s Basketball

Locked on Women's Basketball: Starting new at TCU | The Next

A conversation with new TCU head coach Mark Campbell ahead of his first season in Fort Worth

"Fort Worth just loves their Horned Frogs. ... The academics, the resources, the community, it checked every box and I truly believe our staff has the opportunity to go out and recruit the most high-achieving young women from around the world.”

Football

Big 12 Football: Ten Biggest Impact Transfers for 2023 | Heartland College Sports

Could TCU RB Trey Sanders become the biggest transfer addition of the season?

Sanders is an immense talent, and perhaps a change of scenery is all he needs to reach his potential. If Sanders can secure the starting role and turn the flashes of greatness into consistency, the Horned Frogs’ offense will be lethal

Horned Frogs First Person: JP Richardson | TCU Athletics

Next in TCU's 'First Person' Series: JP Richardson is primed for a big year with the Horned Frogs

I'm so happy to be a Horned Frog. You can't draw up a better spot in the entire country to be right now than Fort Worth. When the coaches reached out to me after I hit the transfer portal, I knew immediately that with the trajectory of the program, TCU was a good place to be. It's the start of a new chapter, and it feels right.

TCU's Big 12 Media Day Players Announced | TCU Athletics

Media Day approaches, marking the unofficial kickoff of football season

The TCU football program will be represented at Big 12 Media Day on July 12 by Head Coach Sonny Dykes, safety Bud Clark, offensive lineman Brandon Coleman, linebacker Jamoi Hodge, cornerback Josh Newton and tight end Jared Wiley. Big 12 Media Day is held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Coverage will be on ESPNU and Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Baseball

3 MLB Draft prospects who improved their stock during the CWS | Fansided

Brayden Taylor made his mark while in Omaha

With his home run total nearly doubling this year, Taylor immediately got the attention of many big-league clubs. The Big12 Conference MVP possibly slid himself into top 10 pick consideration in Omaha by getting a hit in three of four games with a multi-hit game against Florida.

Ben Abeldt makes the USA Collegiate National Team