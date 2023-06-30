Frogs O’ War Podcast: Pro Frogs & New Frogs

The TCU athletic season is over, but there is no off-season for Horned Frogs news!

Frogball has made a splash in the portal with two major transfer additions in two-way All-American Payton Tolle and All-WCC 3B Jack Basseer. With the MLB Draft ahead, how many Frogs will be selected and sign to begin a pro career?

Two former NBA Basketball stars have signed with NBA teams and will participate in Summer League next week: Mike Miles Jr. with the Dallas Mavericks and Damion Baugh with the Los Angeles Lakers.

TCU Football remains on fire in the recruiting trail, securing commitments from multiple four stars for the 2024 & 2025 classes, along with other key additions.

