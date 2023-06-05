TCU News: “Tre had a pretty good game”

Baseball

TCU’s 20-5 rout pushes Arkansas to brink of elimination | KNWA FOX24

Tre Richardson hits three home runs and has 5 hits and 11 RBIs in TCU's rout of Arkansas

It was the most runs given up by the Razorbacks in the 21-year Dave Van Horn era and the most ever in Arkansas baseball postseason history.

“Like our players said, baseball is a weird game,” noted TCU head coach Kirk Saarloos, whose team beat Arkansas 18-6 earlier this season. “There’s no rhyme or reason to it. There really isn’t.”

“Sam did a really good job in terms of dealing with the delays and coming back out and doing what he did,” Saarloos said. “Tre had a pretty good game, too. So we haven’t done anything yet. There’s still baseball to be played.”

Inside Brayden Taylor's rise from Utah prospect to TCU baseball superstar | TCU 360

TCU's home run king has made a huge impact on his team and teammates as he's grown to be a leader for the Frogs

“We literally watched [Taylor] leave a legacy at TCU that will go on for a while, and it’s been amazing just to see it unfold before my eyes,” Nunez said. “I can’t say enough about him. He’s amazing.”

Razorbacks beat Santa Clara, get rematch with TCU in regional championship round | NW Arkansas Democrat Gazette

Arkansas got the win over 4-seed Broncos to advance to Regional Final, needing to defeat the Horned Frogs twice on Monday

Diamond Hogs hoping Monday just gets crazy against Horned Frogs | KNWA FOX24

With Arkansas advancing Sunday night, the hosts are hoping for a long day of baseball on Monday

“We’re just gonna, that first game we’ll just do whatever we’ve got to do to win it,” Van Horn said. “If we survive it, you never know when you get down to one game. “Anything can happen. I’ve been a part of some crazy days. It’s going to take a crazy day for us to win two tomorrow.”

Football

TCU offers from DFW Showcase | 247Sports

With the massive camps hosted at Amon G. Carter Stadium over the weekend, the Frogs issued offers to a handful of players