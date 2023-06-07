TCU News: “I don’t really care where we play”

Baseball

With Omaha in their sights, it is Super Regional time for Horned Frogs, Longhorns | inforney.com

The Lone Star State gets two squads into the Super Regional...but misses out on Aggie-Longhorn showdown

Texans were hoping for an A&M vs. UT matchup in the Super Regionals, but Stanford spoiled the fun when the Cardinal defeated Texas A&M, 7-1, on Monday to win the Stanford Regional.

Surprising Sycamores fearlessly hit road for college baseball’s Super Regionals | AP News

Indiana State is unbothered by the road trip, confident in its ability to take on anyone anywhere

“I don’t really care where we play,” said Keegan Watson, whose three-run home run in the seventh inning sealed Sunday’s title-clinching 11-8 victory. “I know we can go anywhere and compete against anybody in any stadium.”

How the Special Olympics brought TCU, Indiana State together | Yahoo News

Shout out to the Lupton Drinking Club for sparking massive support for a fundraising campaign for Indiana Special Olympics, which is conducting events in Terre Haute while the Sycamores travel to Fort Worth for the Super Regional

Instead of trying to squeeze everything into one city, Indiana State made the tough decision to travel to Fort Worth for this weekend’s Super Regional. Their loss was the Horned Frogs’ gain, but TCU fans didn’t just use the moment to celebrate the unlikely event of being to host a Super Regional.

Instead they decided to give back in the hopes of trying to help Indiana State make up the loss. Lupton Drinking Club, a TCU fan twitter page and podcast, took the Twitter after learning the news of TCU hosting Indiana State.

Pro Frogs

WR Quentin Johnston impressing at OTAs | USA Today

QJ is already looking sharp and setting social media ablaze with early highlights from practice

The Chargers are hopeful that wide receiver Quentin Johnston can provide a boost for their offense. And early on, as the team is amid their OTAs, Johnston has shown glimpses of being able to do that.

Los Angeles Rams rookies guess LA Trivia | LA Rams

Does Steve Avila know his Los Angeles highways? Can THT pick out one of the city's most famous restaurants?

Watch as Los Angeles Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett, wide receiver Puka Nacua, guard Steve Avila, cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson & more rookies guess LA trivia.

Andy Dalton sparks slick jersey change for Panthers QBs | Yahoo Sports

Andy Dalton, fashion icon

“Like Andy always says, keep people on their toes. Change up the swag a little here and there.

“All props to Andy, all his idea for sure. But they look good. We’re going to stand out, regardless.”

Men’s Tennis

Trio of Horned Frogs Collect Quartet of ITA Accolades | TCU Athletics

The honors continue to pour in for TCU Men's Tennis

Three Horned Frogs combined to receive four national and regional accolades as announced by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) on Tuesday.

Jake Fearnley and Luc Fomba attained ITA All-American status for the second consecutive season while freshman Jack Pinnington was crowned ITA Texas Regional Rookie of the Year.

Fearnley received All-American citations in both singles and doubles.

Fomba, one-half of the nation's No. 4 doubles tandem alongside Fearnley, snared his third straight doubles All-American honor and swelled his career All-American tally to five.

Football

TCU Head Coach Sonny Dykes reacts to being on the cover of Dave Campbell's Texas Football | Dave Campbell's Texas Football

Coach Dykes gets the honor of being the cover subject for the 2023 DCTF Magazine