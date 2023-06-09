TCU News: “There’s nothing better than playing postseason baseball at Lupton”

Baseball:

ISU Looks To Put Hosting Controversy Behind It This Weekend | 107.5 The Fan

The Sycamores have made it to Fort Worth and hoping to forget all about where the Super Regional is played

If ISU goes to Texas and punches their ticket to the College World Series, all of this will be forgotten. Nothing placates over fan discontent like winning. If ISU loses to TCU however, the athletic department for the Sycamores will face endless questions about how things might have gone differently had the series been played in Terre Haute.

Hosting a super regional at Lupton Baseball Stadium ‘means the world’ to TCU Baseball | TCU 360

It’s game day and Lupton Stadium will be rocking!

“It’s gonna mean the world to us,” Stoutenborough said. “And it’s definitely going to have put the momentum on our side. So I’m excited to see the fans come out and pack Lupton this weekend, and it’s gonna be a lot of fun.” When Saarloos broke the news to the team, he said he could see the excitement among the players. He mentioned Lupton Baseball Stadium is going to be “rocking and rolling.” “You know, there’s nothing better than playing postseason baseball at Lupton,” Saarloos said.

How does this TCU baseball team compare to Horned Frogs’ past College World Series clubs? | Yahoo

The 2023 Super Regional squad has some qualities are similar to the great Horned Frogs teams of years past

Indiana State vs. TCU Odds, Picks: The Bet for Fort Worth’s NCAA Baseball Super Regional | Action Network

Are the Horned Frogs the best value bet for the College World Series?

In lieu of playing the series price on the Horned Frogs, taking TCU in futures market is the move. The winner of this Super Regional sets up against the Eugene Super Regional. More importantly, this is the side of the bracket that dodges LSU, Wake Forest and Tennessee. Take a future on Hypnotoad and look to ride through the championship series in Omaha.

Big 12:

Big 12 officials reportedly visit Memphis as expansion talks heat up...again | WREG Memphis

The Big 12 has reportedly visited Tennessee in search of its next expansion candidate

Members of the Big XII, including Commissioner Brett Yormark, conducted an ‘under the radar’ visit to Memphis as the Big XII continues its due diligence into further conference expansion. This Big XII contingent reportedly toured the campus, looked at the Tigers facilities, and met with both university and city officials.

Big 12 Conference to Establish Big 12 Mexico | Big 12 Conference

Get your passports ready because Big 12 events are going international

The Big 12 Conference announced the launch of Big 12 Mexico, the Conference’s first international extension that will see Big 12 men’s and women’s basketball, women’s soccer and baseball games held in Mexico. Big 12 Mexico’s first contest will be a men’s and women’s basketball matchup between Kansas and Houston, held in Mexico City at Arena CDMX in December of 2024. Following the launch of Big 12 basketball in Mexico, Big 12 women’s soccer and baseball will participate in exhibitions against clubs from the region.

Big 12, Pac-12 expansion: Arizona, ASU in different conferences? | AZ Central

Another Big 12 rumor has the Wildcats & Sun Devils taking different paths in the next round of realignment

Speculation has swirled about the idea of Arizona potentially joining the Big 12 in recent weeks, with Arizona State possibly remaining in the Pac-12. University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins addressed that idea in a recent comment to ESPN. “We don’t have to do the same thing,” Robbins told ESPN's Pete Thamel about the possibility of the two Arizona schools ending up in different conferences.

Brett Yormark's Big 12 experiment in Mexico just might work | The Oklahoman

Many are calling it dumb, many are calling it brilliant. Maybe it's so dumb it's brilliant

“Mexico is a natural extension to the Big 12 footprint, and I’m thrilled to introduce Big 12 Mexico as the Conference’s first-ever international presence,” Yormark said. He’s taken the Big 12 by storm. Now he’s taking the Big 12 to Mexico. It might just work.

Pro Frogs

Report: Mike Miles Jr. to work out for the Thunder in pre-draft visit

Could Mike Miles Jr. join Kenrich Williams in OKC?