TCU News: “He’s a very versatile player in every way”

2023 DCTF Magazine Team Preview: TCU Horned Frogs | Dave Campbell's Texas Football ($)

the 2023 Preview for the DCTF cover star Sonny Dykes' TCU Horned Frogs

2023 TCU Horned Frogs college football preview, including offensive and defensive breakdowns, depth charts, a profile on Johnny Hodges, game-by-game predictions and a comprehensive recruiting breakdown.

The most important 2023 conference game for every Big 12 program this fall | On3

Which game do you think is most critical for the Horned Frogs in 2023?

Despite a slew of NFL departures off last year’s magical team, TCU still should field a competitive squad in 2023. The Horned Frogs have an extremely back-loaded schedule, as they project to be favorites in their first seven games.

Rays opt for experience, take TCU infielder Brayden Taylor in 1st round | Tampa Bay Times

Congrats to Brayden & congrats to the Rays!

“We’re really excited to get Brayden Taylor. I think he’s a very versatile player in every way,” Rays senior director of amateur scouting Chuck Ricci said. “He’s played shortstop. He’s played third base. He’s the all-time leading home run hitter at TCU. He can just do everything well . “He’s very much a Rays player; very well-balanced.”

Messiah Bright's goal lifts Pride past OL Reign | Orlando Sentinel

Messiah Bright continues to shine in the NWSL, now tied for most goals from a Rookie and 10th most in the league

“This is a really huge win. In past games, we would win a big game and then we fall short just a little bit,” said rookie forward Messiah Bright, who scored in the 16th minute. “But I think now it’s just showing our consistency and it’s just showing that we can play with anyone.” Forward Julie Doyle made an excellent move to beat her defender in a 1-on-1 battle to set up a perfect cross, which Bright headed in for her fourth goal of the season.

Wimbledon Results | National | swiowanewssource.com

Former Frog Reese Stalder is into the Round of 16 at Wimbledon Doubles with 2nd round win

David Pel, Netherlands, and Reese Stalder, United States, def. Nicolas Mahut, France, and Lloyd Glasspool (11), Britain, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7).

Soccer Announces Signing Class | TCU Athletics

With the TCU Soccer season set to kick off in just over a month, read up on the new additions as the Frogs look to reload for another deep run in the NCAA Tournament