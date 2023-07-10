Baseball: TCU 1B Cole Fontenelle selected by Los Angeles Angels in seventh round of 2023 MLB Draft

TCU baseball saw its second player taken in the 2023 MLB Draft on Monday afternoon, with the Los Angeles Angels selecting first baseman Cole Fontenelle in the seventh round. Fontenelle shined in his first season with the Horned Frogs, slashing .352/.473/.639 with 14 home runs and 58 RBIs. The switch-hitting infielder earned Second-Team All-Big 12 and NCAA Fayetteville All-Regional Team honors this season and was a staple in the TCU lineup, helping the Horned Frogs to a Big 12 Conference tournament title as well as victories in the NCAA Fayetteville Regional and the NCAA Fort Worth Super Regional.

Congrats to Cole Fontenelle, the seventh round pick of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim!

Fontenelle transferred in from McLennan Community College, where he recorded a .381 batting average with 15 home runs and 23 doubles in his lone JUCO season. The Sammamish, Washington native began his collegiate career with the Washington Huskies, appearing in 24 games as a freshman before departing from the program. Fontenelle caught fire over the second half of the 2023 season, ultimately taking the starting first baseman job from sophomore David Bishop, who recently entered the transfer portal. Should he return in 2024, Fontenelle has one year of collegiate eligibility remaining.