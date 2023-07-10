Baseball: TCU RHPs Ryan Vanderhei, Cam Brown selected in 10th round of 2023 MLB Draft

Two TCU right-handers heard their names called in the 10th round of the 2023 MLB Draft on Monday afternoon. Ryan Vanderhei was selected with the 300th pick by the San Francisco Giants, while Cam Brown was taken with the 313th pick by the Philadelphia Phillies. The Horned Frogs have now had four players selected in the 2023 MLB Draft with several rounds remaining. Third baseman Brayden Taylor was taken with the 19th pick in the first round, while first baseman Cole Fontenelle was selected with the 204th pick in the seventh round.

Vanderhei transferred in from Kansas and enjoyed a solid start to the 2023 season, striking out 20 batters and allowing only five earned runs over his first three outings (16 and two-thirds innings). The 6-foot-6 right-hander struggled over the middle portion of the season, with his final outing coming on May 2 against UTRGV. Vanderhei finished the season with a 6.75 ERA along with 43 strikeouts and 25 walks over 42 and two-thirds innings pitched. The Goodyear, Arizona native was a member of the Jayhawks for three seasons, making 35 appearances and striking out 108 batters over 106 and two-thirds innings worked.

Brown has been with the Horned Frogs for the last three seasons, compiling a career 4.59 ERA with 119 strikeouts and 74 walks over 117 and two-thirds innings pitched. The hard-throwing right-hander was in and out of the starting rotation this season, ultimately finishing with a 5.20 ERA across 16 appearances including 12 starts. Brown has made 32 career appearances and 24 career starts with TCU, notching a 10-4 record during that time. Opposing hitters are only hitting .210 against Brown over the last three years combined.