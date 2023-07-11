Baseball: TCU CF Elijah Nunez selected by Washington Nationals in 14th round of 2023 MLB Draft

The 2023 MLB Draft continued on Tuesday afternoon, with the Washington Nationals selecting TCU center fielder Elijah Nunez in the 14th round with the 405th overall pick. The left-handed junior from Arlington, Texas has been a three-year starter for the Horned Frogs and was both an Big 12 All-Tournament Team and an NCAA Fayetteville All-Regional Team honoree this season. Nunez slashed .289/.400/.414 with 36 RBIs and 20 stolen bases.

With the first pick of the 14th round, the Washington Nationals select Elijah Nunez!#FrogballUSA | #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/bfcb57sKRy — TCU Baseball (@TCU_Baseball) July 11, 2023

Nunez owns a career .270/.405/.386 slash line with the Horned Frogs. The speedy center fielder appeared in 177 games with 170 starts over the last three seasons, compiling 85 RBIs and 175 hits including 29 doubles, 10 triples and five home runs. Nunez has stolen 61 career bases and holds a career .978 fielding percentage at TCU. With Nunez’s selection, TCU has now seen five players from the 2023 roster taken in the 2023 MLB Draft. Other selections include infielders Brayden Taylor (19th overall) and Cole Fontenelle (204th overall) along with right-handed pitchers Ryan Vanderhei (300th overall) and Cam Brown (313th overall).