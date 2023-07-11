Baseball: TCU 2B Tre Richardson selected by St. Louis Cardinals in 15th round of 2023 MLB Draft

TCU second baseman Tre Richardson became the sixth Horned Frog to be selected in the 2023 MLB Draft on Tuesday afternoon, going in the 15th round to the St. Louis Cardinals with the 455th overall choice. The former Baylor transfer shined during his junior season with the Horned Frogs, slashing .311/.392/.452 with six home runs and 60 RBIs. Richardson smashed three of his home runs in one game, totaling 11 RBIs during a TCU victory over Arkansas in the NCAA Fayetteville Regional, where Richardson was named the MVP.

Tre! Tre! Tre!



Congrats to Tre Richardson, the 15th round pick of the St. Louis Cardinals!#FrogballUSA | #MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/sUilmFLV1U — TCU Baseball (@TCU_Baseball) July 11, 2023

The Kingwood, Texas native transferred to the Horned Frogs after three seasons with the Bears, where he played from 2020-22 and compiled 115 appearances with 113 starts on the Baylor infield. A 2021 All-Big 12 Honorable Mention, Richardson held a .295 batting average with the Bears, collecting 130 hits including 31 doubles, seven home runs and five triples. Richardson committed only five errors during the 2023 season, finishing with a .983 fielding percentage. On the offensive end, Richardson ended the season with 84 hits including 16 doubles and two triples. Richardson was a menace on the basepaths, stealing 25 bases.