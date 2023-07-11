Baseball: TCU RHP Garrett Wright selected by Chicago White Sox in 20th round of 2023 MLB Draft

With the 2023 MLB Draft winding down Tuesday afternoon, TCU right-handed pitcher Garrett Wright was selected by the Chicago White Sox with the 599th overall selection in the 20th and final round. Wright becomes the seventh TCU player taken in this year’s draft, following Brayden Taylor (19th overall), Cole Fontenelle (204th overall), Ryan Vanderhei (300th overall), Cam Brown (313th overall), Elijah Nunez (405th overall) and Tre Richardson (455th overall). The College Station, Texas native was a 2023 All-Big 12 Second Team honoree as well as a 2022 All-Big 12 Honorable Mention as a member of the Horned Frogs.

G-Wright to the @whitesox!



Congratulations to Garrett Wright on being selected in the 20th round by the Chicago White Sox.



#MLBDraft | #FrogballUSA pic.twitter.com/AMlEyWpfyT — TCU Baseball (@TCU_Baseball) July 11, 2023

Wright holds a 6-3 record and a career 3.34 ERA over three seasons with TCU, where he’s made 60 appearances and recorded 11 saves. The right-hander has compiled 98 strikeouts and 48 walks over 70 innings pitched with the Horned Frogs. Wright has served as TCU’s closer over the last two seasons, collecting 10 saves over that period. Opposing batters are hitting just .193 against Wright for his career and under .175 over the last two seasons. Wright has allowed only two home runs over the last two seasons and finished the 2023 season with a 3.41 ERA after posting a 2.89 ERA over 20 appearances in 2022.