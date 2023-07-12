TCU Men’s Cross Country 2023 Season Preview

The TCU men’s cross country team will open the 2023 season with the Horned Frog Invitational on Friday, Sept. 1. The Horned Frogs are looking to build on their ninth-place finish in the 2022 Big 12 Championship and their 17th-place finish in the NCAA South Central Regional. After competing without a single senior on the roster last season, TCU returns nearly all of its runners from the 2022 roster as well as five new freshmen including Kelvin Loti, Grant Martinez, CJ Meyer, Drew Oliver and Tate Underwood. The Horned Frogs are led by head coach Khadevis Robinson and assistant coach Roger Cooke.

The 2023 women’s cross country schedule includes the Gerald Richey Invitational hosted by UT-Arlington on Saturday, Sept. 9 as well as the Texas A&M Invitational on Friday, Sept. 15 and the Chile Pepper Invitational hosted by Arkansas on Friday, Sept. 29. The season will continue with Texas A&M’s Arturo Barrios Invitational on Friday, Oct. 13 before concluding with the Big 12 Championship meet in Ames, Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 28 and the NCAA South Central Regional in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Friday, Nov. 10. Qualifying teams and individuals will compete in the NCAA National Championship on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Among TCU’s leading returners are senior Stone Burke and junior Noah Winters, who were the team’s fastest runners at both the Big 12 Championship and the NCAA South Central Regional last season. Junior Finn Riley and sophomore William Kirk are two more names to watch for the upcoming season, as both athletes routinely recorded top-4 team finishes during TCU’s 2022 campaign. Seniors Ryan Martin and Drake Young were regular starters for the Horned Frogs last season and will look to finish their respective careers strong. Other returning athletes include seniors Ethan Anderson, Josh Benford, Gabriel Diaz and Graydon Morris along with juniors Jayden House, Colin Lantz and Clay MacDonald.