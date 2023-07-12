TCU News: TreDay at IHOP

Baseball

TCU baseball's Tre Richardson, IHOP partner for "Tre Winning Trio" | On3

Get to the IHOP at 4200 South Fwy Suite 78, Fort Worth, TX 76115 today and get the Tre Winning Trio!

Now the International House of Pancakes is paying homage to Richardson. To honor his standout year, the restaurant chain is celebrating “TreDay” this Wednesday with the “Tre Winning Trio.” The one-day promotion will include IHOP’s three strawberry cheesecake pancake tacos and six pieces of bacon.

To congratulate star second baseman, @_trerichardson_, on a record-setting season, IHOP is celebrating #TreDay this Wed. July 12th. For one day only, we’ll offer the “Tre Winning Trio” ft. our new Fresh Strawberry Cheesecake Pancake Tacos + SIX pieces of bacon! See below pic.twitter.com/B9HFtAmHpU — IHOP (@IHOP) July 10, 2023

25 Big 12 Baseball Players Taken In 2023 MLB Draft | Big 12 Conference

Big 12 Champion Horned Frogs and its seven draftees leads the way for the Big 12

A total of 25 Big 12 baseball players were selected in the 2023 MLB Draft, highlighted by TCU infielder Brayden Taylor, who was a first-round selection. The Horned Frogs led the Conference with seven selections from its squad that won the Big 12 Championship and advanced to the Men’s College World Series.

Basketball

Horned Frogs Will Head to Europe in August | TCU Athletics

The Horned Frogs are set for an exhibition Euro Trip in August as part of the lead up to the 2023-24 season. TCU's passports will be getting plenty of work this season, as the Frogs are set to play in Canada during the regular season

TCU's men's basketball team will embark on a foreign tour to Europe, Aug. 4-13. The Horned Frogs will depart on Aug. 4 and spend Aug. 5-9 in Paris, France and then conclude in London, England, Aug. 9-13. The team will compete in four exhibition games and are allowed 10 additional practices.

Pro Frogs

White Sox select RHRP Garrett Wright in the 20th round (No. 599 overall) | South Side Sox

There's reason for the Windy City to be excited for the White Sox to get the TCU closer with its last pick in the 2023 MLB Draft

Wright served as the primary closer for the high-profile Horned Frogs team in 2022-23 seeing high leverage and earning 11 saves in his career in Fort Worth. He also brings some true explosiveness, with an off-the-charts 12.60 K/9 in his college career.

Lion Links: Messiah Bright Wins NWSL Player of the Week Voting | The Mane Land

The Horned Frogs all-time leading scorer is receiving accolades in he Rookie NWSL campaign

Orlando Pride forward Messiah Bright has won the voting for the latest NWSL Player of the Week. Bright led the line for the Orlando Pride in the team’s win against OL Reign last Friday, and scored the game’s only goal in the 16th minute.

Football

TCU’s Jamoi Hodge partners with Charlie Hustle | On3

TCU linebacker Jamoi Hodge has partnered for an NIL deal with Charlie Hustle apparel, which just dropped a new line of TCU licensed gear. Use promo code FROGSOWAR at checkout for 15% off any order

TCU linebacker Jamoi Hodge (@jamoi_hodge_15) has agreed to an NIL partnership with vintage apparel company Charlie Hustle. Hodge is promoting Charlie Hustle’s Southwest College Roadshow and a new line of Horned Frog gear.

Phil Steele reveals preseason 2023 Big 12 power ratings | On3

Where does one of the top preview magazines see the Frogs finishing?

Regression is definitely expected for the Frogs, especially with new faces in places where stars used to be. But don’t sleep on TCU, either, obviously, since Steele is still picking them third and expecting them to contend in the Big 12 once again. Plus, they’re the highest-rated team of those who will participate in the conference beyond the 2023 season.

Newton Nominated for Allstate AFCA Good Works Team | TCU Athletics

Josh Newton is a pure dawg on the field and pure class off of it.

CU Preseason All-America cornerback Josh Newton has been announced as a nominee for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, one of the most coveted community service awards in college football. Newton has volunteered over the last year at the Tarrant Area Food Bank and with Special Olympics in Fort Worth. He is also a regular visitor at local elementary schools and churches to read and speak to kids. Additionally, he has served as a youth football coach and participated in food drives in his hometown of Monroe, La.

Volleyball

Big 12 Volleyball Preseason Poll | Big 12 Conference

The Horned Frogs look to get back to the NCAA Tournament this season

TCU was tabbed fourth, their highest rank since 2019 The 2023 regular season begins August 25 with Big 12 play starting Sept. 20 when BYU hosts Houston. The full Conference schedule can be found here.

2023 Big 12 Volleyball Preseason Awards Revealed | Big 12 Conference

TCU Outside Hitter Audrey Nalls is tabbed as a unanimous preseason All-Conference honoree, after finishing 2022 on the All-Big 12 First Team.

Big 12

2023 Football Media Days | Big 12 Conference

Big 12 Media Days begins today at Noon. TCU is first on the agenda, scheduled for 1:15 PM Central, immediately following Commissioner Brett Yormark. You can watch the Media Day activity today and tomorrow on ESPN+