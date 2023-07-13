TCU Women’s Cross Country 2023 Season Preview

The TCU women’s cross country team will return to action for the 2023 season at the Horned Frog Invitational on Friday, Sept. 1. The Horned Frogs are seeking to improve on a 10th-place finish at the Big 12 Championship and an 11th-place finish at the NCAA South Central Regional last season. Regional runner-up and national qualifier Gracie Morris headlines TCU’s returning athletes for the 2023 season. The Horned Frogs will also introduce eight new freshmen including Olivia Andrews, McKenzie Bailey, Sasha Crawford, Tabitha Kalunde Ngao, Georgia Scott, Kate Selover, Josey Whitaker and Jordan White.

The 2023 women’s cross country schedule includes the Gerald Richey Invitational hosted by UT-Arlington on Saturday, Sept. 9 as well as the Texas A&M Invitational on Friday, Sept. 15 and the Chile Pepper Invitational hosted by Arkansas on Friday, Sept. 29. The season will continue with Texas A&M’s Arturo Barrios Invitational on Friday, Oct. 13 before concluding with the Big 12 Championship meet in Ames, Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 28 and the NCAA South Central Regional in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Friday, Nov. 10. Qualifying teams and individuals will compete in the NCAA National Championship on Saturday, Nov. 18.

TCU returns an experienced and talented senior class that includes Morris as well as Peyton McQuillan and Jasmin Muhammad-Graham, who each earned multiple starts and were frequent top finishers for the team during the 2022 season. The Horned Frogs also return several sophomore starters including Gabby Martin as well as Jenna Buchanan and Elena Viejo, who will each compete for the inaugural women’s triathlon team this coming fall. Mariana Martinez highlights TCU’s junior athletes who will be back on the trails this fall. The Horned Frogs are coached by Khadevis Robinson and assisted by Roger Cooke.