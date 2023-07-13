Big 12 names TCU’s Max Duggan winner of inaugural Bob Bowlsby Award

TCU Quarterback Max Duggan continues to add to his collegiate accolades, even as his first NFL training camp approaches. The Big 12 has established a new conference award it considers the highest honor it can annually bestow to an individual athlete: the Bob Bowlsby Award, named for the former Big 12 commissioner. Each season the award, as voted on by the Big 12 athletics directors, will be presented to one male and one female athlete “who represent the absolute best in the Big 12 for their leadership and excellence, on and off the field of competition”

Congratulations to @MaxDuggan_10 for being the inaugural winner of the Bob Bowlsby Award.



The award recognizes the athlete who represents the absolute best in the Big 12 for their leadership and excellence, on and off the field of competition. #GoFrogs | #DFWBig12Team pic.twitter.com/bBUuGV0Vj3 — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) July 12, 2023

There is no question that Max Duggan exemplified those qualities during his time at TCU and certainly throughout the 2022 season where he came off the bench in the season opener and brought the Horned Frogs to an undefeated regular season and Fiesta Bowl CFP Semifinal victory. The Heisman Trophy runner up adds to his long list of accolades from the 2022 season, as Duggan took home the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, and the Davey O’Brien Award. He also received a slew of Big 12 recognition for the season, named the conference Offensive Player of the Year and unanimous First Team All-Conference QB and was a three-time Academic All-Conference member.