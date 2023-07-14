TCU News: “We want to be all steak and no sizzle.”

Big 12 Football Media Days

CBS Sports HQ reports on the biggest storylines to come out Big 12 Media Days including the end of the Bedlam rivalry with Oklahoma and Quinn Ewers new hair

TCU Football: Head Coach Sonny Dykes at Big 12 Media Days

When asked how losing quarterback Max Duggan and running back Kendre Miller to the 2023 NFL Draft will affect the team this upcoming season, Dykes expressed that there’s now a need for leadership on the Horned Frogs. Dykes said that if his squad finds players who are able to step up and have the drive to lead, they’ll find success, and it would “be a great year.”

Sonny Dykes reloading Horned Frogs for another run at Big 12 Title

There’s no denying the Horned Frogs won’t be sneaking up on anyone this time around. Everyone appears to have a chip on their shoulder, and want to prove that last season’s success wasn’t a fluke. In order to accomplish that task, Dykes understands it’s going to be a daily grind. “Every single day we’re trying to be innovative and creative and adapt and get ahead of the curve.”

TCU, Sonny Dykes hope to match results of previous College Football Playoff title game losers

The biggest question surrounding TCU is subjective – what are reasonable expectations in Year 2 of the Dykes era? "We have a lot of eyeballs on us now, and that's what we want," Dykes said. "We want to be all steak and no sizzle. We want to fly under the radar. Our goal is to overperform and under promise."

Big 12 Media Days: Why TCU QB Chandler Morris Will Have to Bring More Than Talent to Replace Max Duggan

if Morris steps into the job to start the season again, Dykes is challenging himself and the rest of the coaching staff to get Morris up to speed to pick up where the Horned Frogs left off in 2022. “Like anything else, it’s our job to bring (leadership) out of them. And if we can do that, then anticipate us having a good year.”

Big 12 Media Days: League's new members prepare for challenges joining a Power Five conference will bring

The Freshman Four are in less advantageous positions than the last two newcomers. The foursome combined for a 34-19 record in 2022, a far cry from the 21-5 of TCU and West Virginia. Every one of the new additions were picked in the bottom half of the conference. UCF was the only school to avoid the bottom four.

TCU players share feelings on facing Deion Sanders in season opener

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders has had no problem making big promises ahead of his first season leading the Buffaloes. Nonetheless, TCU won’t make his debut easy. The Horned Frogs and Buffaloes will square off on Sept. 2. Coming off a run to the National Championship last year, TCU will have something to prove. But, don’t take it from me. “I’m very excited. I know it’s gonna be a big game. It’s going to be a sold-out crowd,” TCU linebacker Jamoi Hodge said.

TCU athletic director reflects on memorable year for Horned Frogs

TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati joins NBC 5 sports director Newy Scruggs to reflect on a memorable year for the Horned Frogs.

Pro Frogs

Saints Believe Rookie Kendre Miller Can Contribute Immediately

But for the Saints, they have a clear vision of how the former TCU Horned Frog can make his presence known right off the jump. "The first thing is that he has the ability to finish the long-ball," running backs coach Joel Thomas told me during OTAs. "You saw that against Texas and some of the other games. He's got this nice, smooth patience about him. He doesn't panic in the hole. You always feel like he's falling forward. He's got good pad leverage. His feet aren't heavy. he talks about the size of his feet, but they aren't heavy and they don't get stuck in the ground. He's got good contact balance."

Highlights from Mike Miles Jr.'s 19-Point Game

3 studs, 2 duds from Mavericks Summer League win over Warriors

TCU guard Mike Miles Jr. signed a two-way deal with the Dallas Mavericks after the NBA Draft concluded, and it’s now easy to see why they made that move. The 6-foot-2 point guard played with great energy and can do a little bit of everything on the court, making him a solid addition to Dallas’ roster.

Recap: Lakers Suffer First Las Vegas Summer League Loss To Celtics

Damion Baugh came off the bench and made an immediate impact to begin the second quarter with five quick points to get the Lakers’ lead back to double digits.

Elite 11 QB Hauss Hejny looks to continue family tradition at TCU with help from Mac Jones

“So, I just bleed purple and I’m biased, obviously, but TCU’s always been my dream school. I’ve been working my whole life to get myself in a position to one day play at TCU.”

TCU HC Sonny Dykes has high expectations for WR transfer John Paul Richardson

“When he went into the portal I just thought it was a great fit,” he said. “He’s the kind of guy that you want to have in your program. He’s ultra-competitive, ultra tough, understands football, he has a very diverse skillset. He can do a lot of different things. He’s kind of an overachiever, which I like those kind of guys. “He’s a great leader, tremendous competitor. All the stuff you want to have, he’s got. He’s also a good football player.”

Horned Frogs First Person: Griffin Kell