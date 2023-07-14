Baseball: TCU RHP Luke Savage signs UDFA contract with Texas Rangers

As draftees from the TCU baseball team make decisions about their futures, right-handed pitcher Luke Savage has reportedly signed with the Texas Rangers as an undrafted free agent. A three-year member of the Horned Frogs, Savage appeared in 50 games, earning a 10-5 record and a 3.12 ERA with 82 strikeouts and 36 walks over 98 innings. Savage was a 2022 All-Big 12 First Team and 2023 NCAA Fayetteville All-Regional Team honoree.

A 2023 NCAA Baseball Elite 90 Award winner, Savage finished the 2023 season with a 3.43 ERA as well as 27 strikeouts and 15 walks over 39 and one-third innings pitched. The junior righty from Plano, Texas missed about a month with an early-season injury, but returned and was a go-to reliever for the Horned Frogs during the team’s run to the College World Series. Opposing hitters recorded a .237 batting average against Savage, who shined last season after posting a 2.72 ERA with 35 strikeouts and 17 walks over 39 and two-thirds innings.