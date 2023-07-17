2023 TCU Football Preview: Cornerbacks

Last season cornerback was a strength for the TCU Horned Frogs. The team fielded a pair of First-team All-Big 12 corners. The group was led by the 2022 Jim Thorpe Award winner Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, now a Los Angeles Rams member. The other All-Big 12 player is standout Josh Newton, who is returning for his senior season.

With Hodges-Tomlinson now in the NFL. Newton will now be called upon to step up and lead the unit. Overall let’s look at who and what the Horned Frogs have to work with at Corner for 2023.

Roster

Josh Newton - Senior (6-0 195 lbs)

Mason White - Junior (6-1 180 lbs)

Ish Burdine - Junior (6-1 200 lbs)

Avery Helm - Junior transfer (6-1 185 lbs)

Channing Canada - Sophomore (6-0 185 lbs)

Jaionte McMillian - Sophomore (5-11 185 lbs)

Vernon Glover - Freshman (6-1 175 lbs)

Ronald Lewis - Redshirt Freshman (6-1 175 lbs)

Key Losses

Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson - A stellar career for the Horned Frogs. Hodges Tomlinson was a three-time first-team All-Big 12 selection, All-American first team, and a Jim Thorpe award winner. A three-year starter. Hodges-Tomlinson was selected 182nd overall in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams.

Key Additions

Channing Canada - A former JUCO corner from Trinity Valley Community College. The Sophomore corner makes his way to Fort Worth, coming off a season in which he notched 21 tackles, three tackles for loss, and four pass breakups.

Canada could be a solid pickup for head coach Sonny Dykes and company, as he was ranked the top cornerback in JUCO by 247Sports Composite. The former JUCO standout chose TCU over several notable programs such as Washington, Auburn, Mississippi State, and Oklahoma State.

UF CB Avery Helm was sticky & annoying in coverage versus Alabama.



He held his own against Williams & Metchie. Helm was confident in his ability to mirror & match their WRs movements. Patient & square at the LOS in press.



He’s a Redshirt Freshman. pic.twitter.com/2VSfw65nLF — Full-Time Dame (@DP_NFL) November 12, 2021

Avery Helm - Last November, former Florida cornerback Avery Helm announced his decision to transfer out of the swamp and made his decision to move to funky town. Helm, who grew up in Missouri, Texas, returns to his home state after three seasons in Gainesville.

After debuting in 2020 against Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl, Helm saw increased action as a Redshirt Freshman due to an injured Jaydon Hill in 2021 and had nine starts. He finished the 2021 season with 22 tackles and four pass breakups.

The following season in 2022. Helm had four starts, appeared in 10 games, and finished with just eight tackles and one pass breakup. His snaps began to decrease once Hill returned from injury. With two years of eligibility remaining, Helm brings in SEC experience and will look to get his career on track playing under defensive coordinator Joe Gillespie.

Mason White - Similar to Canada, the Horned Frogs managed to add another top JUCO commit in Mason White. White comes to Fort Worth, having spent last season at Mt. San Antonio College. Overall he finished 2022 with 16 tackles, a pair of interceptions, and a touchdown. He was the number three ranked JUCO corner by 247Sports.

TCU CB Josh Newton Comfortable with man to man concepts, aggressive at the catch point! pic.twitter.com/Ado5lBQ5En — Robert Cardona (@CARDONAFAM29) July 3, 2023

Notable Returning Players

Josh Newton - A transfer pick-up last year out of Louisiana Monroe. Newton proved to be the right pickup for the Horned Frogs. Last season Newton tallied 35 tackles, 12 pass breakups, and three interceptions. He was named 2022 First-Team All-Big 12 and 2022 Associated Press First-Team All-Big 12. Now entering 2023, Newton will be tasked with continuing to play well but, more importantly, being the leader of the TCU secondary.

Conclusion

While the Horned Frogs lost Hodges-Tomlinson to the NFL, there is no need to hit the panic button. The return of Newton gives them arguably the best corner in the conference and one of the best in the nation. The additions of Canada, Helm, and White add more depth, along with Burdine and McMillian give them continued experience. Overall the unit should be one of the deepest of the program this season.