Football: Local three-star defensive tackle Sterlin Brooks commits to TCU

He’s staying home! TCU Football has earned the commitment of 2024 three-star defensive tackle Sterlin Brooks of Fort Worth North Crowley. Brooks announced his commitment on Thursday night on the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football YouTube page. He is the second North Crowley Panther to pledge to the Horned Frogs for the 2024 Class, joining teammate Julian Knox who committed in June.

The Type Of Dog you can’t put a chain on ️ pic.twitter.com/dHPcHRBS7m — T̶H̶E̶S̶T̶E̶R̶L̶I̶N̶B̶R̶O̶O̶K̶S̶1̶ (@thesterlin1) July 21, 2023

Measuring 6’ 4” 325 lbs, Brooks has the build to be physically imposing up front and has the weight room videos of a future member of Bruce Feldman’s Freaks List. He currently ranks as the No. 153 defensive lineman nationally per 247Sports and ranks as the No. 8 defensive tackle in the state of Texas, per DCTF. He holds seven scholarship offers and selected the Horned Frogs over a finalists list of SMU, Baylor, and Houston. With Brooks as the eleventh member of the 2024 Class, TCU currently leads the New Big 12 in 2024 average recruit rating, per 247Sports. Brooks becomes just the second true defensive player of the class thus far, joining Edge Travis Jackson.