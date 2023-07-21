TCU News: “That shows the parity of the Big 12”

Pro Frogs

Saints draftees Miller, Saldiveri deemed unfit to practice as camp approaches | AP News

The Saints continue to take it slow with Kendre Miller, still working his way back from injury sustained during the Fiesta Bowl

Miller, if healthy, could have a chance to earn a prominent role in the backfield early this season, particularly if Saints running back Alvin Kamara receives a multi-game suspension in connection with a February 2022 fight in a Las Vegas hotel.

TCU outfielder Elijah Nunez has officially signed his deal with the Washington Nationals

TCU infielder Cole Fontenelle has signed his deal with the Los Angeles Angels

TCU pitcher Cam Brown has signed his deal with the Philadelphia Phillies

TCU infielder Brayden Taylor has signed his deal with the Tampa Bay Rays

TCU pitcher Ryan Vanderhei has signed his deal with the San Francisco Giants

Mike Miles Jr. (Dallas Mavericks guard) interview | 1 Star Recruits Podcast

Dallas Mavs rookie Mike Miles Jr. pulled up to @1starrecruits today to talk about the Vegas Summer League, excitement to play for his hometown Mavs & if being an NFL running back is in his future

49ers 2023 Roster Breakdown: Linebackers | 49ers

The Niners have high hopes for former Frog LB Dee Winters

“(Linebackers coach) Johnny Holland was a huge Dee Winters fan,” Lynch said. “We trust Johnny’s eye a lot. Our scouts like Dee Winters a lot... Dee kind of fits who we are. He is a player who drew some comparisons. Comparisons are dangerous because you have to go do it, but he has similar traits to Dre Greenlaw. A similar suddenness to his game... He’s another captain and the unequivocal leader for that defense and the voice of that defense. That carried weight as well, and ultimately, we felt like Dee was just a guy we needed to bring in. We’re really excited to take him.”

Football

Arkansas Fans Simply Are Not Ready for What's Going to Happen at TCU | Best of Arkansas Sports

With its former offensive coordinator and a former QB commit (who happens to be the son of a former head coach) leading the offense in Fort Worth, Razorback fans can continue to despise the Frogs into football season after TCU eliminated the Hogs in the NCAA Baseball tournament

Not only did Kendal Briles leave the Razorbacks to become the Horned Frogs’ offensive coordinator this offseason, but Chandler Morris – the son of former head coach Chad Morris – is set to take over as their starting quarterback. TCU may not be on Arkansas’ schedule this season, but the presence of Briles and Morris will make the Horned Frogs appointment television in the Natural State – even if only for hate-watching purposes

Big 12 Bowl Projections for 2023 | AthlonSports.com

You have to click the link, but what an honor it would be for a lowly non-bowl eligible team from 2022 to earn the right to face the Horned Frogs in the postseason in 2023.

A complete breakdown of college football bowl projections for the Big 12 teams in the 2023-24 season.

Horned Frogs First Person: Jonathan Bax | TCU Athletics

The true freshman Edge/LB has already made an impression in Fort Worth; he has the mentality & work ethic to be great

Playing for TCU means you have a target on your back. We're always getting overlooked as a small school in Fort Worth, Texas, but when you put that helmet on, people know we're coming and they don't want to miss it. We're different. We're the only school with purple, black, gray and red in our swag, and we have the best jerseys, the best unity, and the best people. We had a big year last year, and we aren't going backwards. I pull from the energy and discipline of the older guys, and I know there is no room for error. We have a hunger and determination to get back to the natty, but with a different outcome – one where we are holding the trophy up.

10 highly regarded offensive prospects for 2024 NFL draft not being talked about enough | On3

TCU OT Brandon Coleman is flying under the radar, but may not be for long as NFL Scouts are taking notice

A TCU offensive lineman went in the the first 40 picks of this year’s NFL Draft. It may happen again next year, too. Scouts view Coleman as a top two round talent who could maybe even end up in the first round conversation.

TCU HC Sonny Dykes discusses departures of Texas, OU, new additions to Big 12 | 247Sports

During his time as a panelist at this week’s THSCA conference, Coach Dykes praised the depth and quality of the Big 12

“I truly believe the Big 12 may be the only conference in college football that the champion of our conference could get beat by the worst team in our conference. I really believe that this year. We were 11-0 and playing Iowa State who was the last place team in our league last year and I was incredibly concerned about that football game. Iowa State could beat anybody. And so, I think our league is unique that way. It makes it incredibly competitive and makes it fun to watch, makes it fun to be a part of the league.”

Baseball

Ex-Arizona pitching coach Dave Lawn joins TCU’s staff | Tucson.com

TCU Baseball fills its newly added coaching role with a longtime veteran. Note: the Arizona writer from this link is a hater

Lawn was dismissed as the Wildcats’ pitching coach in June after two consecutive seasons of inconsistency from his group.

In 2019, Arizona posted a 6.21 ERA, and Johnson moved Lawn to a defensive coordinator position.

After Arizona allowed 21 combined runs in two games in the Fayetteville Regional, Lawn was released.

Basketball

Best Moments from Big 12 Hoops at Historic Rucker Park | Heartland College Sports

Jamie Dixon was in New York City for the Big 12's inaugural event at Rucker Park