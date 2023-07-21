TCU Football: Brandon Coleman Interview

Hello, Frogs O’ War nation! We caught up with the TCU Horned Frogs’ starting left tackle Brandon Coleman to discuss the upcoming season. Coleman is listed as a preseason All-Big 12 offensive lineman by pretty much every preview magazine you can find out there. Pro Football Focus ranks Coleman as the 8th-best returning tackle in the FBS. Many people described last season as a Cinderella run, but Coleman discussed with me how the results achieved in 2022 are the expectations within the program, and that the Horned Frogs are ready to prove doubters wrong once again in 2023. Give the full interview a watch and enjoy!

Timestamps for those who like those:

0:20 - Growing up in Germany, moving to the States, and finding football.

2:02 - That time Brandon played quarterback.

3:10 - Why Brandon picked TCU and how the transition to TCU went.

5:17 - First years at TCU, including a season-ending injury, then getting his first start.

6:14 - Transitioning from left guard to left tackle.

8:00 - Recapping the 2022 season.

11:16 - Big 12 Championship Game

13:15 - College Football Playoff Semi-Final

16:05 - National Championship Game

18:00 - Transition to new offensive coordinator Kendal Briles

19:45 - Brandon’s favorite play to run.

20:25 - Offensive line outlook for 2023.

22:00 - Overcoming adversity.

24:10 - Brandon’s favorite football players. Best defensive lineman he’s played against.

26:33 - One thing TCU fans need to know about this team.

27:15 - Freshmen who stood out in spring ball.

28:12 - Best advice.

29:12 - Plan after TCU.