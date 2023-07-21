TCU Football 2023 Previews

TCU Football is coming off a remarkable 2022 season, perhaps the most incredible season in program history. In Sonny Dykes’ first season as Head Coach, the Horned Frogs emerged with an undefeated regular season and Fiesta Bowl CFP Semifinal victory to advance to the National Championship game. With the bar raised and the target on its back, how will the Frogs respond in 2023? With a 14-team Big 12 conference and a non-conference schedule that brings the national spotlight and the Battle for the Iron Skillet to Amon G. Carter Stadium, there is much intrigue and excitement surrounding TCU this fall. This page will collect all of our stories as we preview the season ahead