2023 TCU Football Preview: Quarterbacks

A season ago, the TCU Horned Frogs shocked the nation with a trip to the College Football Playoffs and an appearance in the CFP National Championship game. A big reason? The play of quarterback Max Duggan. The 22-year-old ended his final season in Fort Worth, racking up 3,698 yards passing, 32 touchdowns, 423 yards rushing and nine rushing touchdowns.

The reigning Davey O’Brien Award winner is now a Los Angeles Charger. This means Sonny Dykes and the company must determine which signal-caller will lead one of the nation’s top-ranked programs as TCU is looking to compete for the Big 12 and another shot at a national title. With six quarterbacks on the roster, let’s preview this year’s group of quarterbacks that will suit up for the Horned Frogs in 2023.

Chance Nolan comes up with a HUGE throw for @BeaverFootball pic.twitter.com/QeJcC4tFyd — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 11, 2022

Roster

Chandler Morris - Sophomore (6-0 195 lbs)

Josh Hoover - Redshirt Freshman (6-1 205 lbs)

Chance Nolan - Senior (6-3 209 lbs)

Luke Pardee - Sophomore (6-1 190 lbs)

Grant Tisdale - Senior (6-0 220 lbs)

Jacob Porter - Redshirt Freshman (6-2 176 lbs)

Notable Losses

Max Duggan - The reigning Big-12 Offensive Player of the Year, went on to get drafted in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers. He won’t start but could become a solid arm and athlete at practice. Still, as far as his collegiate career went, he left behind some big shoes to fill in.

Sam Jackson - A sophomore transfer to California in 2023. Jackson saw little action for the Horned Frogs. He appeared in just three games last season in garbage time.

Notable Additions

Chance Nolan - A senior transfer from Oregon State. Chance Nolan makes his way to Fort Worth, bringing plenty of Power Five experience. The former Beaver played in five games last season and passed for 939 yards, seven touchdown passes, and eight interceptions. However, his 2022 season was cut short due to injury.

In 2021, Nolan passed for 2,677 yards, 19 touchdowns, and ten interceptions while leading the Beavers to a 7-6 record. While Nolan may not be the favorite option to start in 2023, he will provide the Horn Frogs with solid depth and experience.

Methodical drive is capped off by a Chandler Morris TD to DJ Rogers pic.twitter.com/wp1z99O6rl — S. Johnson (@StevenMJohnson_) April 15, 2023

Notable Returning Players

Chandler Morris - Hopefully, the play of Duggan didn’t make fans forget about the opening week one starter Chandler Morris. The Sophomore more quarterback appeared in three games last season.

Morris was the starter for the Horn Frogs’ first game against Colorado, leading the team to a 38-13 week one victory. Unfortunately, Morris suffered an MCL Sprain causing him to miss time. By the time he was healthy, TCU was rolling with Duggan, who led the team to an undefeated regular season.

Morris did see some action in 2021. He passed for 695 yards and three touchdowns in four games, including a 400-yard passing game against Baylor. Morris is the expected favorite to win the starting job during Fall camp. Already having one year of experience in head coach Sonny Dykes system plus in-game experience the past two seasons helps his case to start in 2023.

BIG PLAY FOR THE OFFENSE! Josh Hoover throws deep to John Paul Richardson who hauls it in, sheds off two defenders and takes it in for the score! pic.twitter.com/0kzlAjANvw — Killer Frogs (@Killer_Frogs) April 15, 2023

Josh Hoover - If their one player that made plenty of noise in the Spring, it may have been Redshirt Freshman Josh Hoover. In Spring, Hoover impressed the coaches with his performances at practice. While Morris has the leg up in experience, it would create a good problem for the program if Hoover gives him a push for the starting job this Fall.

Conclusion

Any time there is a battle for a starting quarterback job, it’s safe to say that it becomes the talk of Fall camp. While Morris appears to be the favorite, we never know which other names could make a case now or in the future.