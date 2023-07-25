TCU Baseball 2023 MLB Signees

The 2023 MLB First-Year Player Draft concluded earlier this month, with seven TCU baseball players taken while another player signed as an undrafted free agent. Below is our stream of articles detailing which Horned Frogs were selected and how much they signed for.
Jul 9, 2023, 9:50pm CDT
July 23
Baseball: Eight TCU players sign contracts with MLB teams
Seven draftees and one undrafted free agent are confirmed to continue their careers professionally.
July 14
Baseball: TCU RHP Luke Savage signs UDFA contract with Texas Rangers
The Horned Frog right-hander will pursue his professional career after three seasons at TCU.
July 11
Baseball: TCU RHP Garrett Wright selected by Chicago White Sox in 20th round of 2023 MLB Draft
The Horned Frog closer becomes the team’s seventh player taken in this year’s draft.
July 11
Baseball: TCU 2B Tre Richardson selected by St. Louis Cardinals in 15th round of 2023 MLB Draft
The Horned Frog infielder hit three home runs and totaled 11 RBIs in one game during the NCAA Fayetteville Regional.
July 11
Baseball: TCU CF Elijah Nunez selected by Washington Nationals in 14th round of 2023 MLB Draft
The Horned Frog outfielder was a Big 12 All-Tournament Team and Fayetteville All-Regional Team honoree.
July 10
Baseball: TCU RHPs Ryan Vanderhei, Cam Brown selected in 10th round of 2023 MLB Draft
The Horned Frogs had two pitchers taken toward the end of selections on Monday.
July 10
Baseball: TCU 1B Cole Fontenelle selected by Los Angeles Angels in seventh round of 2023 MLB Draft
The switch-hitting infielder becomes the second Horned Frog to be drafted this year.
July 9
Baseball: TCU 3B Brayden Taylor selected by Tampa Bay Rays in first round of 2023 MLB Draft
TCU’s all-time HR king becomes the first ever Horned Frog position player drafted in Round One