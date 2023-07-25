 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NCAA Baseball: College World Series-Oral Roberts vs TCU

TCU Baseball 2023 MLB Signees

Follow this stream to see which Horned Frogs are going pro this year.

Contributors: Russell Hodges and Anthony North
The 2023 MLB First-Year Player Draft concluded earlier this month, with seven TCU baseball players taken while another player signed as an undrafted free agent. Below is our stream of articles detailing which Horned Frogs were selected and how much they signed for.

Jul 9, 2023, 9:50pm CDT