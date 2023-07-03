Pro Frogs

A decade ago, sensing he wasn’t quite ready to leap straight into professional tennis, he enrolled on a sociology degree on a sports scholarship at Texas Christian University (TCU) in Fort Worth – and, by his own admission, made the most of it. ‘In the first year I probably enjoyed myself a bit too much… Then I made the decision to really give the sport a go and do it properly.’ He hit a lot of tennis balls, obviously, but also partied, studied and made normal friends. All the while, the people he plays against now were already on the relentless treadmill of tennis, tennis, tennis.

CAMERON Norrie will be hopeful of going one better at Wimbledon this year, but you can bet he will not get carried away. In 2022, the British tennis No1 reached the semi-finals, before he was beaten by the eventual champion Novak Djokovic in four sets.

Interestingly, Norrie took a different path as a junior player. Despite being ranked No. 10 in the world, he chose to attend Texas Christian University instead of turning pro. It was during his college years that Norrie forged a close friendship with Facundo Lugones, who now serves as his coach. Reflecting on his experience, Norrie believes that college was invaluable and enjoyable, providing him with a normal life away from the sacrifices demanded by professional tennis.

Cameron Norrie built his crew with a foundation at TCU

Norrie’s journey on the ATP Tour began in 2017 after he graduated from Texas Christian University and over time, he has forged a team in which he has full confidence. “When I first turned pro is was just Facu and I,” Norrie told ATP Tour.

Coach Lugones has been by Norrie’s side since the Briton’s university days. After studying together at Texas Christian University, Norrie left school in 2017 to turn professional and called on the Argentine to coach him.

Bane has consistently been an elite 3-point shooter, making 42.5% of his attempts beyond the arc during his three-year career and increasing the volume each season. It’s the second-best 3-point percentage over the last three seasons among players with at least 400 3s made. His 228 made 3s last season broke Memphis’ franchise record.

“I view myself as a starter in this league; I don’t think there are 32 guys better than me,” Dalton said, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram “But this is the situation I am in, and I understand that. As soon as I don’t think I’m one of the best 32, or a little lower, I’ll be watching football on TV.”

Bill Connelly & his SP+ ratings project how TCU will follow up its magical season and how the wacky Big 12 will play out

Improving on 2022 will be virtually impossible, but TCU is still projected 20th in SP+. The Frogs won’t need too many breaks to challenge in the Big 12, and the schedule should allow for a nice start. But they’re projected underdogs in three of their last five games; we’ll see if they have the depth required to pull some more late-year surprises.

In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate speaks on how shocking TCU returning back to the CFP would be for the state of college football. "That would cement them as a current Top 10 program in college football"

Safety Mark Perry returns to lead an impressive Horned Frog secondary

When Perry arrived at TCU, he made quick work of climbing the chart. Perry started in 14 games and commanded the defense through strong vocal leadership. While the transition from a 5-7 season in 2021 to a College Football Playoff appearance, Fiesta Bowl win over Michigan, and CFP National Championship appearance in 2022 shocked many, Perry was not surprised. "I knew we had a lot of talent," he explains. At the same time, Perry was realistic. "I knew that talent without work isn't proven. We had a lot of question marks going into last year having a first-year staff and a lot of new faces around. So I wouldn't say I expected it. I didn't really know how far we could take it until we started doing it — until we started winning those big-time games."

Horned Frogs Hoops headed across the pond for some international exhibitions

NCAA Division 1 programme Texas Christian University are coming to the UK to take on Barking Abbey and Surrey Scorchers in two exhibitions in August. “We’re looking forward to welcoming TCU,” James Vear, Director of Barking Abbey commented. “They’re a programme with great tradition and it’s a great opportunity for our players to see and play against that level in person.”

