Men’s Golf: Former TCU golfer Paul Barjon wins 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Memorial Health Championship

Former TCU golfer Paul Barjon was in rhythm all weekend long during the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Memorial Health Championship at Panther Creek Country Club in Springfield, Illinois. Shooting a 26-under-par final score including a 6-under-par 65 over his final round on Sunday, Barjon claimed the championship with a one-stroke lead over American player Jackson Suber (-25), who shot a 9-under-par 62. It’s Barjon’s second career Korn Ferry Tour win and his first since taking home the Huntsville Championship in May 2021.

The sweet moments of victory ❤️



Paul Barjon emotionally tells the tale of the bittersweet climb to the top, sharing the heartbreak of missing his third U.S. Open cut to finally winning after two years. pic.twitter.com/kyBoZiXTBy — Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) July 2, 2023

Barjon carded seven birdies on Thursday, when the former TCU standout shot an opening-round 6-under-par 65 before returning with eight birdies and one eagle during his second-round 9-under-par 62 on Friday. Barjon totaled five birdies in a bogey-free third round on Saturday, recording a 5-under-par 66 to enter Sunday in position to win the championship. Barjon’s final-round lead enabled him to hold off two challengers including Suber and American player Tom Whitney, who carded a 10-under-par 61 to finish two strokes back.

No. 147 ➡️ No. 28!



With this winning moment @MHChampionship, @paul_barjon is one step closer to returning to the @PGATOUR. pic.twitter.com/C4aSdByma4 — Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) July 2, 2023

Barjon competed collegiately at TCU before beginning his professional career in 2016. The former Horned Frog and Big 12 Conference runner-up owns five career wins as a professional golfer, with three coming on the PGA Tour Canada. Barjon claimed two titles during 2019, winning the PGA Tour Canada’s Bayview Place DCBank Open and Osprey Valley Open. Barjon’s first professional victory was at the Freedom 55 Financial Championship in 2016. The 30-year-old from Bordeaux, France resides in Fort Worth.