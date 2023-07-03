Baseball: Tennessee Tech transfer Colt Taylor commits to TCU

TCU baseball secured another commitment through the transfer portal on Monday afternoon, with Tennessee Tech right-hander Colt Taylor announcing his decision to continue his career with the Horned Frogs on social media. Taylor appeared in 43 games with five starts over his two-year career with Tennessee Tech, throwing 66 and one-third innings with 49 strikeouts and 38 walks. Taylor started his collegiate career at Moltow State Community College, where he notched a 3.13 ERA across 14 appearances in 2021.

I wanna thank God and the coaches at TCU for this opportunity. Committed. pic.twitter.com/EHugSoKGKE — Colt Taylor (@colttaylor5) June 30, 2023

Taylor posted 30 strikeouts and 13 walks over 23 innings during the 2021 season at Moltow State Community College before continuing at Tennessee Tech, where he compiled a 6.92 ERA over two seasons. The right-handed sidewinder features a mid-80s fastball as well as sliders and splitters in the low-to-mid-70s. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound pitcher hails from Acworth, Georgia and will look to make an impact for the Horned Frogs in 2024. Taylor’s first collegiate season at Moltow State came in 2020, when he made six appearances before losing the remainder of the season to COVID-19. Taylor threw 13 and one-third innings and struck out 11 batters in 2020, finishing the shortened year with a 3.38 ERA.