Football: Three-star offensive lineman Creece Brister commits to TCU

TCU football secured its 12th commitment for the Class of 2024 on Sunday afternoon, with three-star offensive lineman Creece Brister announcing his decision via Twitter. The 6-foot-5, 305-pounder from Stephenville, Texas chose the Horned Frogs over Texas Tech and Air Force. Brister becomes the third offensive lineman to commit in the Class of 2024, joining The Woodlands standout Ryan Hughes and Lancaster stalwart Tobias Steppes.

Brister currently ranks as the No. 48 interior offensive line prospect nationally and the No. 114 overall prospect in the state of Texas, according to the 247Sports composite ratings. TCU currently holds the No. 54 overall recruiting class in the country in both the regular and composite ratings. Of the 12 commits in the Class of 2024, three are four-stars including wide receiver Gekyle Baker, quarterback Hauss Hejny and running back Jeremy Payne.