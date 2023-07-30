Football: Three-star cornerback Devondre McGee commits to TCU

TCU football snagged another talented prospect for the Class of 2024, with three-star cornerback Devondre McGee announcing his commitment to the Horned Frogs on social media Sunday evening. The Conroe, Texas native held offers from Ole Miss and Texas A&M. McGee becomes the 13th commit as well as the first cornerback in the 2024 class for TCU.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder currently ranks as the No. 58 cornerback nationally and the No. 104 ranked prospect in the state of Texas, according to the 247Sports composite ratings. McGee will bring plenty of speed to the Horned Frog secondary, as the Conroe High School student-athlete has a verified time of 10.91 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 22.67 seconds in the 200-meter dash from his junior track and field season earlier this year. McGee recorded 38 tackles along with one interception, two forced fumbles (one fumble recovery) and two blocked kicks during his junior football season this past fall.