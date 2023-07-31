Max Duggan named Big 12 Male Athlete of the Year

Even as his first NFL training camp is fully underway with the LA Chargers, former TCU quarterback Max Duggan has once again added to his collegiate honors. The heartbeat of the Horned Frogs’ remarkable 2022 season was awarded Monday with the 2022-23 Big 12 Male Athlete of the Year honor. This award is voted on by a select media panel; Duggan was also awarded the conference’s inaugural Bob Bowlsby Award as voted on by the conference’s Athletics Directors.

Duggan had a highly decorated season in 2022, earning the Davey O’Brien, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm, and Earl Campbell Tyler Rose awards while finishing as the runner up for the Heisman Trophy. He quarterbacked the Frogs to the program's first College Football Playoff appearance and the Big 12’s first ever CFP win. He led the conference in passing yards and TD passes while also rushing for nine scores. Duggan was selected in the 7th Round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers, with his first preseason game coming up on August 12 at 8 PM CT vs. the LA Rams on NFL Network.