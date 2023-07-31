 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Baseball: Baylor transfer Blake Rogers commits to TCU

The Horned Frogs add a right-handed pitcher to the roster for 2024.

By Russell Hodges
TCU baseball added a right-handed pitcher to the roster on Monday afternoon, securing a commitment from Baylor transfer Blake Rogers. The 6-foot-5, 230 pounder from Mountain View, California spent one season with the Bears, appearing in four games and logging seven innings with eight strikeouts and three walks. Rogers will look to earn a role with the Horned Frog pitching staff, which loses two right-handed starting pitchers in Ryan Vanderhei and Cam Brown as well as veteran relievers Garrett Wright and Luke Savage.

TCU also lost freshman right-hander Justin Hackett, who recently shared his commitment to play for the Iowa Hawkeyes next season. Rogers started one game during the 2023 season, where the freshman finished with a 7.71 ERA in limited action. Rogers played prep baseball at Saint Francis in Mountain View and was a First-Team All-State honoree. Rogers will fold into a blend of young right-handers that includes underclassmen Cohen Feser, Caedmon Parker and Jax Traeger as well as freshman starters Louis Rodriguez and Kole Klecker.

