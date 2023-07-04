TCU Women’s Basketball 2022-23 Season Recap

It was a fairly forgettable season for TCU Women’s Basketball, unfortunately, and one that resulted in the resignation of head coach Raegan Pebley.

The women Frogs haven’t had a winning season since 2019-20 and this season was the program’s worst showing since that year.

Hopefully, new hire Mark Campbell can turn this team around next season, but for now, let’s recap how things went this year.

November (3-3)

The Frogs started off the season with a 69-62 win over Lipscomb. Knisha Godfrey started her season off on a fantastic note with 26 points and 8 rebounds, and TCU opened the year in Schollmaier in optimistic fashion.

It all went downhill from here, falling on the road by 27 to No. 12 North Carolina, and though the Frogs picked up a 74-67 win over UTSA, they dropped a hard-fought battle to South Florida in the Maggie Dixon Classic their next time on the court.

Then, a third quarter surge by TCU was not enough in a 6-point loss to Sam Houston State — a team with significantly less talent by the Frogs.

Luckily, TCU was able to take down Incarnate Word by 27 to end the month.

December (3-3) (6-6 Overall)

TCU fell to Rice by 10 and outlasted George Washington 70-58 to begin another back-and-forth month, before everything went to shit in Big 12 play.

Again, this month’s results were very back-and-forth. The Frogs dropped a tight contest to Missouri State, another below-talent team, before running past Grambling State 56-45.

Then, the Frogs picked up their highest win streak of the season with a rout over Nicholls State. Yes, though sad, a two-game win streak was the Frogs’ highest of the season.

The Frogs’ 13-game loss streak began the next game, after falling in the Big 12 opener to No. 23 Baylor.

January (0-9) (6-15 Overall)

This month was horrible for the program, seeing the Frogs take on nine consecutive losses.

Truthfully, there’s not much to recap from this month other than this team was really, really bad.

We’ll try to give some high points of this month though.

Five Frogs scored in double digits in the loss to Texas, and Tomi Taiwo scored a career-high 33 in the loss to Texas Tech.

In the loss to Oklahoma State, Lucy Ibeh tallied an elusive double-double with 11 rebounds, and in the loss to Oklahoma, four Frogs scored in double figures.

February (1-5) (Overall 7-20)

Another month without many highlights, February did see the Frogs break the losing streak mid-month.

And, some highlights were there.

Tara Manumaleuga scored a career-high 19 points in the second loss to Oklahoma State and three Frogs scored in double figures in the loss to Texas.

Then, Feb. 18 finally saw TCU break the losing streak, with a 75-62 win over Kansas State and another Ibeh double-double, as she had 21 and 10.

The Frogs ended the month with losses to Baylor and Iowa State.

March (1-3) (8-23 Overall)

The Frogs’ worst season in ages ended on a, somewhat, high note, after earning themselves a win in the Big 12 Tournament.

The month started, and the regular season ended, with a 17-point loss to Texas Tech and a 23-point loss to Kansas.

But — the biggest surprise of the year came in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament, when the Frogs beat the team they had just lost by 23 to!

TCU edged Kansas 57-52 to advance to the Big 12 Quarterfinals.

Taiwo had 13 points to lead the Frogs.

Then, playing incredibly inspired basketball in the quarterfinals, TCU fell in a nail-biter to No. 14 Oklahoma 77-76. It was quite easily their best performance of the year, and it really seemed like the Frogs were fighting for a berth to the NCAA Tournament.

Unfortunately, with a loss in the quarterfinals and an 8-23 overall record, it’s no surprise the Frogs weren’t invited to the postseason.

The women’s season ended there — with an inspiring performance in the Big 12 Tournament.