TCU News: “Miles is going to be a good player for us”

Pro Frogs

Former standout TCU guard Mike Miles Jr. on Mavs' summer league roster | The Official Home of the Dallas Mavericks

Mike Miles Jr. begins his pro career with the Dallas Mavericks at NBA Summer League this week

After earning second-team all-Big 12 accolades the past two seasons, Miles left TCU following his junior year to declare for the NBA Draft. Some 58 players were drafted last month by NBA personnel, but none of them were Mike Miles Jr. However, Miles described that as a positive. “Not getting drafted was the blessing,” he said. “And being able to stay here (in the Dallas-Fort Worth area) through college and high school, and now in the NBA, it’s just a blessing.”

Can Miles follow the likes of VanVleet, Reaves? | 247Sports

Mike Miles Jr will look to go from undrafted to NBA mainstay

His ability to get a bucket was undeniable in college. In the NBA, he has to prove he can be a more efficient distributor and simultaneously take care of the basketball. With a vastly different role, that should be something he’s more than capable of doing. It’s the same way VanVleet got started, and even if he doesn’t go on to be an all-star and nine-figure player, if the Mavs found a legit NBA player outside the second round, it would be terrific value.

Damion Baugh with a 2-pointer vs the Miami Heat | Yahoo

Damion Baugh scored 4 points with 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal in his professional debut with the LA Lakers

Can Los Angeles Rams Rookie CB Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson Play Meaningful Snaps? | Ram Digest

THT will battle for playing time right away in Los Angeles

In his final season, Hodges-Tomlinson recorded 50 tackles, 15 pass breakups (fourth-most in the NCAA) and three interceptions. His efforts earned him the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's top defensive back. Hodges-Tomlinson's ability to lock onto receivers at TCU was among the best in college football as he allowed just 28 catches-out-of-81 targets on 548 coverage snaps. His 4.41 40-yard dash time proves that he can stick with NFL receivers on vertical routes as well. "I'm gonna continue to show others why they shouldn't have passed up on me."

5 Rams Rookies Worth Scrutinizing Come 2023 Training Camp | Heavy.com

A pair of Horned Frogs are among the most intriguing camp follows with the LA Rams.

Hodges-Tomlinson will get his chance to show his TCU scrapper and ball-hawking side to Ram fans — and earn the chance to win them over early in Ramsey’s absence.

Norrie channels ‘good memories’ of 2022 semi-final run in win over Machac | The Guardian

The former Horned Frog advanced to Wimbledon Round 2 in a hard-fought tournament opening win, as rain delayed much of the play in London on Tuesday.

Perhaps Cameron Norrie was feeling the burden of added expectation here on Tuesday as he set out to match, or perhaps even surpass, his run to the semi-finals 12 months ago, but his opening 6-3, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 defeat of Tomas Machac, a qualifier making his Wimbledon debut, was not as straightforward as the scoreline might suggest.

Cardinals' Luken Baker: Summoned from Triple-A | CBSSports.com

Luken Baker returned to the Cardinals Major League roster this week, going 1-4 with a run scored as the DH on Monday and drew a walk as a pinch hitter on Tuesday.

The Cardinals recalled Baker from Triple-A Memphis on Monday. He'll serve as the Cardinals' designated hitter and No. 6 batter in Monday's series opener in Miami.

Football

Horned Frogs First Person: Abe Camara | TCU Athletics

TCU’s heavy-hitting defensive back has a soft side

When I put on that helmet, everything is on the line, but when I take it off, I’m a student-athlete, a teammate, a friend and a family member. I’m loving, loyal, and I have a very big heart. I’m a sucker, really. I always seek out the good in people.

Johnson QB commits ahead of junior season | KSAT

Ty Hawkins was the Horned Frogs' first commitment of the 2025 class and is a big time player. He's interviewed by his local San Antonio news to discuss his recruitment