Football: Five Horned Frogs invited to attend 2023 Big 12 Media Days

The 2023 Big 12 Football Media Days will be held from July 12-13 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. TCU will have five of its student-athletes in attendance including free safety Bud Clark, cornerback Josh Newton, offensive lineman Brandon Coleman, tight end Jared Wiley and linebacker Jamoi Hodge. The 2023 season will mark the debut of four new teams in the Big 12 including Cincinnati, Houston, UCF and BYU. It will also be the last season in the conference for Texas and Oklahoma, who will begin their time in the SEC next year.

The Horned Frogs are looking to continue their recent success after finishing 13-2 during the 2022 season under new head coach Sonny Dykes. TCU will open the 2023 football season with a home contest against Colorado on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 11 a.m. The Horned Frogs begin Big 12 play with a road matchup against Houston on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m.