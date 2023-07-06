Baseball: Ole Miss transfer Peyton Chatagnier commits to TCU

TCU baseball continued its active offseason Wednesday evening, securing a commitment from Ole Miss second baseman Peyton Chatagnier. The senior infielder from Cypress, Texas has started 183 games over his four-year career with the Rebels and has been a regular starter at second base. Chatagnier slashed .261/.343/.483 with 10 home runs, seven doubles and 26 RBIs during the 2023 season, helping Ole Miss to a 25-29 overall record.

Chatagnier was a member of the 2022 Ole Miss baseball team that defeated Oklahoma to win the College World Series. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound infielder holds a career slash line of .265/.353/.461 with 31 home runs and 127 RBIs. Chatagnier recorded a .311 average during the shortened 2020 season, where he was named a Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American as well as a D1Baseball SEC Fab Freshman. Chatagnier was a 2022 Coral Gables All-Regional Team honoree and a 2023 SEC Community Service Team member.