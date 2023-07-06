Football: TCU picked fifth in Big 12 preseason poll

There they go doubting the Horned Frogs again. The 2023 Big 12 football preseason poll was released on Thursday and the media believe that the Texas Longhorns are back and will win the conference for the first time since 2009. TCU was selected to finish fifth, behind UT, Kansas State, Oklahoma, and Texas Tech

After an undefeated regular season in 2022, TCU sent eight draft picks into the NFL: its QB Max Duggan, leading rusher Kendre Miller, leading receivers Quentin Johnston & Derius Davis, top offensive lineman Steve Avila, sacks leaders Dylan Horton & Dee Winters, and Thorpe Award winner Tre’Vius Hodges Tomlinson. This roster turnover and uncertainty at critical positions certainly played into voter opinion of TCU. The Frogs did receive three votes to win the conference as first place votes were spread across five programs, as Oklahoma State even received a lone contrarian selection to win the league.

UCF was the highest ranked of the new member teams, placing eighth overall while BYU, Houston, and Cincinnati were slotted 11-13 with West Virginia picked to fall at the bottom of the 14-team conference. The preseason media poll rarely accurately depicts the reality of the upcoming season: in 2022, TCU was picked to finish seventh in the preseason with Baylor and Oklahoma projected to reach Arlington for the conference championship. Did the media get it right this time?

Who do you think will win the Big 12 Championship this season?