TCU News: “I chose TCU because it felt like home”

Tennessee tennis star Johannus Monday earns first-career Wimbledon victory | wbir.com

TCU's Jake Fearnley earned a Wimbledon doubles win in Round 1 on Thursday in thrilling comeback

Monday and doubles teammate Jacob Fearnley of TCU defeated the pair of Andre Goransson (Sweden, ATP 70) and Ben McLachlan (Japan, ATP 75) in the opening round of doubles, 1-6, 7-6(2), 6-4.

Prospects attending 2023 MLB Draft | MLB.com

TCU's all-time home run leader is a projected first round pick and will be attending the draft in-person in Seattle

Brayden Taylor, 3B, Texas Christian (No. 15): Taylor set TCU’s single-season and career home run records, setting the stage for him to become the program’s first first-round position-player pick. He’s one of the best college bats available, and is younger and more projectable than most college hitters.

Names you should keep an eye on before Mariners select in 2023 MLB draft | The Seattle Times

While attending the draft in Seattle, could Taylor stay in town to join up with the Mariners?

Brayden Taylor, TCU, 3B

Another left-handed hitter, who hits the ball with more velocity than any other hitter in college baseball. A midseason slump raised some questions, but he was named the MVP of the Big 12 tourney, hitting four doubles and three homers in 16 plate appearances.

2023 MLB Mock Draft | CBSSports.com

The CBS mock draft has Taylor going to the Oakland (Las Vegas?) A's at sixth overall

The Athletics have been linked to college bats all spring, basically anyone with a chance to go in the first round, and the rumors are strong enough that passing on Jenkins would not be a surprise. Taylor finished the season very well with the Horned Frogs after stumbling out of the gate, well enough that he's now back in the mix for a top 10 pick.

Norrie downs Machac in four sets to set second round meeting with Eubanks | Britwatch Sports

TCU's Cameron Norrie's 2nd Round match at Wimbledon will be this morning vs. American Chris Eubanks

Norrie will look to be aggressive on return and will need to keep Eubanks guessing throughout the match. Meanwhile the American will look to use his serve to dominate the tempo of the match and use his forehand to take Norrie’s attacking options away. This will be a tough match for Norrie but the best of five set format should suit him more and his experience will be vital here.

Mavericks Summer League Roster: A Mavs fan's guide to all 16 players | FanSided

Miles & the Mavs get their Summer League season started this weekend

Mike Miles Jr. is a 20-year-old guard out of TCU. He stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs 205 pounds. Miles Jr. is a local product, as he graduated from Dallas-suburb Lancaster High School in 2020. He went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft but signed a two-way deal with the Mavericks immediately after the draft's conclusion.

Reds' Brandon Williamson: Hurls three shutout innings | CBSSports.com

The Reds are hot and TCU's Brandon Williamson had another solid outing in a Cinci win

Williamson made it through just one inning before the game was delayed nearly two hours due to rain. However, despite the long break, the right-hander still returned to the mound to complete another two innings of work and actually struck out the first two batters he faced following the delay. Williamson has now allowed three earned runs or fewer in five consecutive starts and has not surrendered a home run in either of his last three.

Former All-American Stalder Selected to Wimbledon Doubles Main Draw | TCU Athletics

A third Horned Frog has hit Wimbledon. Stalder's opening round Doubles match is currently underway on ESPN+: go.web.plus.espn.com/oqy55m

Stalder, a 2017 All-American, received a spot in the main doubles draw of The Championships, Wimbledon 2023 on Thursday. Stalder and his doubles partner, David Pei, face the all-French tandem of Constant Lestienne and Corentin Moutet at approximately 5 a.m. CT on Friday in the first round.

Los Angeles Chargers 2023 roster review: WR Derius Davis | Chargers Wire

Derius Davis will look to impress in training camp

"His speed is what he’s known for, but he’s savvy. He knows how to run routes. He knows how to set people up with leverage. He’s a great worker and he’s going to be a good one.”

Football

Five programs positioned for regression seasons in 2023 | On3

Can TCU pull off the impossible again in 2023?

The Horned Frogs had a magical, historical, aberrational one-in-a-generation 2022 season. As much as Sonny Dykes doesn’t want TCU labeled as a one-hit wonder, repeating such an outlier season isn’t just unlikely — but perhaps impossible.

Horned Frogs First Person: Major Everhart | TCU Athletics

The dynamic RB-turned-WR Major Everhart is ready for his time to shine