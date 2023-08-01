Football: Three-star offensive lineman Wesley Harvey commits to TCU

TCU football continued to improve the Class of 2024 on Tuesday afternoon, with three-star offensive lineman Wesley Harvey announcing his commitment to the Horned Frogs on social media. The 6-foot-8, 265-pounder from Muskogee, Oklahoma becomes the 14th member of the 2024 class as well as the fourth offensive lineman in the recruiting class.

Harvey holds offers from Houston, Memphis, Tulane and UTSA. The Muskogee High School offensive lineman ranks as a three-star prospect with an overall score of 87, according to the On3.com ratings. Harvey garnered six offers in July, with offers coming from TCU and UNLV as well as the four schools mentioned above. Harvey is the fourth offensive lineman in the 2024 class, joining three-star prospects Creece Brister, Tobias Steppes and Ryan Hughes.