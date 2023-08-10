Football: TCU CB Josh Newton named to Jim Thorpe Award Watch List

TCU cornerback Josh Newton has been a popular name on preseason watch lists for the 2023 campaign. Having already been named to the Wuerffel Trophy and Bronko Naguski Trophy Watch Lists, Newton was recently named to the 2023 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Preseason Watch List. The award is presented each year to the top defensive back in college football and has been given to a TCU player twice over the last three years. Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson won the award in 2022 and Tre’von Moehrig earned the honor in 2020.

.@TreTomlinson is a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award



Josh Newton has the highest coverage grade in the Big 12 for a CB.



Together, they're TCU's 'lock boys' and one reason the Horned Frogs are on the verge of a playoff spot: https://t.co/KmULu7Cvvo — S. Johnson (@StevenMJohnson_) December 1, 2022

Newton started all 15 games for the TCU defense last season, recording 12 pass breakups and three interceptions to rank second on the team in both categories. Newton compiled 35 total tackles including 2.5 tackles for loss and scored one touchdown on an interception during TCU’s blowout victory against Iowa State. Newton returns as TCU’s projected No. 1 cornerback and he’ll look to fill the shoes of former Horned Frog cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, who was taken in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams after winning the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back.