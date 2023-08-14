Football: TCU Ranked 17th in 2023 Preseason AP Poll

The TCU Horned Frogs entered the 2022 season without a single vote in the preseason AP Poll and ended the campaign ranked #2 in the final ballot, following a trip to the National Championship Game. However, given that the Frogs were walloped in said game and have since lost many of the key contributors that brought TCU to such a lofty standing a season ago, the Frogs will again begin a trek towards the top of the ranking. The voters of the AP Poll have followed in the footsteps of the Coaches Poll in appreciating that TCU has reloaded to bring in a Top 20 squad for 2023, but there is little belief that the Frogs can replicate the 2022 magic, placing the Frogs at 17th overall with seven voters omitting TCU from their ballot.

The preseason poll is often the most volatile, as offseason story lines cloud the good judgement of otherwise good voters, as some programs are perennially over ranked due to the constant noise they generate year round. This is an exercise in projection, forecasting the quality of teams once they actually hit the field and results begin to give the rankings more meaning. While one could argue that unranked teams like Texas Tech or UTSA have a case to be ranked ahead of teams with questionable rankings like Iowa or Ole Miss, all of those questions will eventually be answered as teams get the opportunity to prove their worth to voters.

Big 12 Votes