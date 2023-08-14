Football: TCU CB Josh Newton named to Bednarik Award Watch List

The preseason honors continued rolling in for TCU senior cornerback Josh Newton, who was named to the 2023 Bednarik Award Preseason Watch List on Monday afternoon. It’s the fourth preseason accolade for the Louisiana-Monroe transfer, who has already been named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List as well as the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List and the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Watch List. The All-Big 12 cornerback was one of the highest graded defensive backs last season and returns to lead the Horned Frog defense this fall. No TCU football player has won the Bednarik Award, which was founded in 1995.

Newton started all 15 games for the TCU defense last season, recording 12 pass breakups and three interceptions to rank second on the team in both categories. Newton compiled 35 total tackles including 2.5 tackles for loss and scored one touchdown on an interception during TCU’s blowout victory against Iowa State. Newton returns as TCU’s projected No. 1 cornerback and he’ll look to fill the shoes of former Horned Frog cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, who was taken in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams after winning the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back.